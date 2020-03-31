IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS (3/31) Champion vs. Champion Main Event

March 31st, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling

Atlanta, GA

The saga of Su Yung & Havok is recapped. Havok stabbed James Mitchell. Mitchell saw an image of Abyss and said “who booked this shit?”

Josh Alexander (w/ Ethan Page) vs. Eddie Edwards

Hard hitting, back and forth affair. Alexander & Edwards trade endless strikes. They fight out of the ring, and then back into the ring. Edwards gets a nearfall off of a Tiger Driver. Page distracts Edwards. Alexander rolls up Edwards with a Jackknife Pin for the win in 9:34.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

After the match, Page & Alexander beat up Edwards, but Tess Blanchard runs them off. Backstage, Alexander & Page bemoan Tessa getting involved in the tag division. Blanchard will face Page tonight.

Kylie Rae vs. Cassandra Golden

Cassandra Golden uses her strength to dominate early. Kylie fights back and hits the Kylie Special for a nearfall. Kylie hits a Cannonball for the pinfall. Rae hits a Legsweep and transitions into an STF for the submission.

WINNER: Kylie Rae

Cont’d on NEXT PAGE—–>