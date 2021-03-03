Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/2): X-Division Triple Threat, Good Brothers Team With FinJuice
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 2, 2021
* * *
X-Division #1 Contender’s Match
Ace Austin def. Black Taurus and Chris Bey
Pretty standard one-in, one-out triple threat match. Austin and Bey immediately went after Taurus and put the boots to him in the corner, following with a double suicide dive. With the big man removed they took a few minutes to grapple back and forth on the mat, jockeying for position. Taurus came back and slammed them both on top of one another, but Bey caught him with a slingshot DDT over the ropes. Taurus popped back up and held a stalling vertical suplex, until Austin came off the top rope with a missile dropkick, taking them both out. Austin lined up for The Fold but Taurus pounced him across the ring and dropped Bey with a pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall. The two smaller guys once again worked together to dump Taurus over the ropes. Bey went for the Art of Finesse, but Madman Fulton tripped him up on the outside. Austin hit The Fold for the 1-2-3.
Ace Austin vs. TJP for the X-Division Championship is now official for IMPACT Sacrifice on Saturday, March 13.
Backstage
Jordynne Grace and Jazz were interviewed backstage about ODB being attacked backstage last week. They know it was Deonna Purrazzo who was responsible for the attack. Hogan and Steelz interrupted them and mocked ODB, telling Jordynne she was too concerned with Deonna and not concerned enough about having her eyes on the prize: the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.
Backstage
Brian Myers approached Matt Cardona in the locker room like everything was cool between them, talking about their podcast. Cardona said he didn’t come to IMPACT to be his tag team partner, and was stuck in the middle of his drama with Eddie Edwards. He’s the special ref for their match tonight and must call it right down the middle. Myers asked him to call it “right down the middle-ish” because they’ve been friends since 18, but Cardona said that wouldn’t be “professional”.
Tenille Dashwood def. Jessicka Havok
Nothing Tenille did early on worked. She tried for a tilt-a-whirl into a Russian leg sweep, but Havok wouldn’t go down. Finally Kaleb with a K got up on the apron and distracted Havok, allowing Tenille to hit a neckbreaker in the ropes. She went to work dropping knees to the forehead and slapped on a sleeper hold. Havok shook her off with ease. Big boot. Backbreaker. She missed a corner splash and Tenille nearly caught her with a rollup and her feet on the ropes. Kaleb once again got on the apron and distracted Havok, allowing Tenille to hit the Spotlight Kick to win.
Nevaeh ran out after the match and beat the hell out of Kaleb with a K, dropping him with a DDT. For now it looks like her relationship with Havok is going to be okay!
Sami Callihan cut a promo from Trey Miguel’s home promotion, destroying some of the photos on the wall. He claimed the Rascalz walked out on Trey because they didn’t care about him. Callihan found the ring and beat the hell out of Trey’s trainer and all of their students.
Violent By Design
Eric Young reminded Cody Deaner that he promised to accept the consequences of his actions if he failed to take care of Jake Something, and he’s now failed twice. EY knows that Cody’s eyes are open and that he’s fighting for the right side now, but failure makes you week and if they keep their word it will spread through their ranks like a weed. Joe Doering took Cody to the back and beat the hell out of him. EY eventually picked him up and told Cody that he was doing this for him, to make him a better man.
A vignette aired for the main event at IMPACT Sacrifice featuring Moose, who claimed he didn’t really have a problem with Rich Swann, he had a problem with being disrespected for the past year as people continued to tell him he wasn’t a “real” world champion. He’s going to take a year’s worth of frustration out on Swann next Saturday before taking the IMPACT World Championship so there can never again be debate that he is a five-star athlete and the true best in the world.
8-Man Tag Team Match
Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows & David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Acey Romero & Larry D & Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend
Good Brothers took down Larry with a double shoulder tackle, but seemed more intent on taunting FinJuice than following up or going for the pin. They followed with a train of splashes. Finlay tagged in and got beaten down in the heel corner, again because his team couldn’t focus. Good Brothers quickly ran in and hit the Magic Killer on Thornstowe. Okay. This could have been a good match, but it was more of a short segment than an actual attempt at a match.
Eddie Edwards def. Brian Myers via DQ
Referee: Matt Cardona
Edwards dominated the action before the break, keeping his opponent from getting anything going. It got frustrating enough that Myers rolled out to the floor and grabbed a steel chair, smacking it against the ground, but ultimately chose not to use it.
Myers was mysteriously in control after the break, working on a side headlock. Eddie eventually came back with a back body drop, a backdrop suplex and an early Blue Thunder Bomb for two. He tried for the Boston Knee Party but Myers rolled him up for a two-count. Eddie hit a backpack stunner, but the foot was on the ropes. Myers came out of the corner with a big lariat, but Cardona called for the bell immediately. They showed a replay where Myers blatantly loaded up his elbow pad with some sort of red, wooden block. I’m not sure what he thought he could accomplish there as Cardona was literally staring at him as he did it. Myers just walked off afterwards.
Non-Title Triple Threat
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan
The action was already in progress coming back from the final break of the night. Grace dropped Hogan with a sideslam before laying in clotheslines to the back and face with both arms. Purrazzo ran in and quickly trapped Hogan in the Fujiwara armbar, but Grace broke it up and found herself trapped in the armbar. She was able to power herself to the ropes to break the hold, but the heels swarmed her two-on-one. Hogan dropped Purrazzo with a bulldog and went for pins on both, but couldn’t get it. Grace knocked her silly with forearms and a rolling German suplex. Purrazzo went for a pump kick, Jordynne ducked and Hogan took it on the jaw. All three traded uppercuts and chops in the middle of the ring. Hogan hit Grace with a superkick, but Thicc Momma Pump roared back to life and suplexed both opponents. Susan and Kimber Lee came out, followed by Jazz and Tasha Steelz leading to a huge brawl outside the ring. Grace soared from the top turnbuckle taking down everyone. Grace tried for a second rope splash, but Steelz pulled Hogan to safety and Purrazzo rolled her up for the three-count.
ODB ran out after the match and dropped Deonna Purrazzo with the TKO. The show ended with the Knockouts Legend holding up the Knockouts Championship.
Impact
Three Title Matches Added To IMPACT Sacrifice, Updated Lineup
Three new title matches have been made official for IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice.
To open this week’s IMPACT, Ace Austin beat Chris Bey and Black Taurus to become the X-Division Title number one contender. Austin will get his X-Division Championship match against TJP on March 13.
BREAKING: @MegaTJP will defend the X-Division Championship against @The_Ace_Austin on Saturday, March 13 at #Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/Kl7KcpD7Up
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2021
Additionally, New Japan’s Juice Robinson and David Finlay will challenge The Good Brothers for the IMPACT Tag Team Championship at Sacrifice.
.@njpwglobal's Juice Robinson and @THEdavidfinlay will challenge @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles at #Sacrifice! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P47uPI9w4K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2021
We also know that ODB will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. This comes after Purrazzo admitted to attacking ODB last week, so ODB returned the favor to close this week’s show.
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo defends the Knockouts Championship against @theodbbam on Saturday, March 13 at #Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/FINmPLBPbX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2021
Below is the updated Sacrifice lineup, now featuring five title matches.
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
Saturday, March 13, 2021
IMPACT World Championship Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose
IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB
IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match
The Good Brothers (c) vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay
IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match
TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #8)
It’s that time again as we Break It Down, taking a look at the past week of wrestling analyzing the major shows, and seeing what worked and what fell short. With The Road To WrestleMania and a major AEW PPV on the horizon, there was certainly a lot going on this week in wrestling.
Each show throughout the week had its positives, with some great in-ring content taking place throughout, in what was arguably the strongest week across the board so far in 2021. But, which show stood out amongst the pack?
6. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a really strong show this week, and the fact that it takes the bottom slot is only a sign of how good everything else was. Throughout the show, there was some great quality of matches, with the main event between Jake Something and Moose being the strongest of the lot in what was a really hard-hitting encounter.
The continued work with the Knockouts tag team division was good, as was the X-Division six-man tag team match, which was as frantic and fast-paced as expected. However, the show just didn’t have quite as much excitement as in recent weeks, which has benefited from AEW stars and big moments taking place.
The opening bout was okay, but nothing overly special, which was the same situation for the tag team bout between The Good Brothers and XXXL, meanwhile the work with Hernandez just didn’t quite connect.
5. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK had a decent show this week, which has been the case on a regular basis this year. The show opened up with a solid women’s match between Nina Samuels and Xia Brookside, which continued their storyline nicely, with Xia switching things up nicely by picking up the victory.
The show had a lot of filler in the middle of the show though, which stopped it from really kicking on and being a brilliant show. However, William Regal’s son, Bailey Matthews looked very impressive within his debut against Tyler Bate, in what was a competitive match.
However, the main event was absolutely fantastic, with the NXT Tag Team Championship match being fantastic. Both teams pushed each other to their absolute best with a brilliant back and forth bout that was incredibly competitive.
4. WWE Raw
This was a very strong episode of WWE Raw in comparison to what the show has provided throughout the year. The show was really pushed towards WWE WrestleMania and the fact that every segment had a purpose really helped make the show flow nicely.
The work with Bobby Lashley throughout the night was fantastic, clearly putting the entire focus onto him as a talent, which was brilliant. His main event battle with Braun Strowman was a fun main event, and closed the show well, setting up a big match for the next week.
The show had some strong matches throughout with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus putting together a great back and forth while AJ Styles and Ricochet worked well together. WWE Raw was a big step up, and hopefully, the show continues that way.
3. WWE SmackDown
This was another well-put-together show from start to finish, and the build was great for Daniel Bryan. His opening promo with Roman Reigns was great and then he continued to be pushed throughout with segments with Edge and a brilliant match against Jey Uso.
However, the rest of the show was really exciting as well. The build with Seth Rollins and Cesaro continues to be well done, and hopefully, this leads to a fantastic singles match. The continued push of Otis and Gable is welcomed and something fresh for the roster.
Tamina looked strong once again, which is something fresh for the women’s division, however, the tag team match between The Street Profits and Corbin and Zayn was very weak. But overall, it was another strong showing for the blue brand.
2. WWE NXT
WWE NXT put together a fantastic show this week from start to finish. The in-ring product was brilliant throughout the show, especially with Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. The two men had a brilliant street fight with Santos Escobar really getting to thrive in this match.
The build-up of The Way has been well done, and even though the match against Dexter Lumis wasn’t great, it built their story nicely as they head to therapy. Cameron Grimes’ storyline was great with the Ted DiBiase storyline being great comedy.
Drake Maverick and Killian Dain had a really enjoyable match with Grizzled Young Veterans and the build of Tyler Rust being well done too. The finish of the show was brilliant too, building Adam Cole having turned on the entire group now, which was fantastic.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite did a fantastic job this week of putting together an amazing episode this week which really sold the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV. That’s what a good show does, and this was fantastic at doing so, especially with the work for Sting and Darby Allin, with their segment being excellent.
The opening match served its purpose as well, with Jon Moxley looking dominant, which was a lot of fun. AEW also added some real story between the Inner Circle and Young Bucks by having them attack The Young Bucks’ father, which put some real heat in.
The main event between Lance Archer and Rey Fenix wrapped up the show perfectly as well with a really hard-hitting match that brought the show to an end, with what was a fantastic episode overall.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 16
IMPACT Wrestling- 29
WWE NXT- 35
AEW Dynamite- 39
WWE NXT UK- 22
WWE SmackDown- 23
Impact
Two Title Matches Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
The main event has been set for IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice on Saturday, March 13.
At the conclusion of this week’s IMPACT (results here), Scott D’Amore announced Rich Swann will defend his IMPACT World Championship against TNA World Champion Moose.
Swann and Moose have been at each other’s throats for months as both want to be recognized as the company’s top champion. They were forced to team up in a six-man tag at Hard to Kill, however their team came up short.
Moose has been relentless in his pursuits recently, forcing D’Amore to make an executive decision. A true world champion should be decided at Sacrifice.
Additionally, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Jordynne Grace and Jazz. The challengers earned the title shot by defeating Kimber Lee and Susan.
BREAKING: @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against @JordynneGrace and @Phenom_Jazz on March 13th at #Sacrifice on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/0KiqJ4hNm5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021
Stay tuned for more Sacrifice card additions.
Ace Austin vs Chris Bey, Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley Reveals Who He Wants At WrestleMania 37 — “Where Is Brock Lesnar?”
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
Major Tag Team Match Set To Open Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/2): X-Division Triple Threat, Good Brothers Team With FinJuice
WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Who Left The Chamber Victorious?, MITB Cash-In, More!
WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman, The Miz’s Reign Begins
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
-
WWE2 days ago
Bobby Lashley Wins His First WWE Championship On Raw
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
‘Dark Side Of The Ring: Confidential’ Series To Premiere March 9 On Vice TV
-
WWE1 day ago
Carlito Reveals The Hurt Business Had Been Throwing His Name Around Backstage
-
AEW1 day ago
Tony Khan Announces Change To AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Charlotte Flair Reveals She’s Pitched A Storyline With Andrade
-
WWE1 day ago
Drew McIntyre On Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title Victory: “He’s Worked Hard For It”
-
WWE1 day ago
Randy Orton Responds To Soulja Boy, Claims Bad Bunny Would Beat Him Up