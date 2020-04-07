IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS (4/7) Live In Progress

April 7th, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling

Atlanta, GA

Last week’s IMPACT is recapped.

Willie Mack comes to the ring and gets on the mic. He calls Ace Austin & Reno Scum cowards. He calls them all out. Mack says he is not leaving until they come out. Reno Scum come out.

Willie Mack vs. Reno Scum

Mack just dominates Reno Scum to start, but the numbers become too much for him. Scum hits a battering ram headbutt for a nearfall. Thornstowe pummels Mack. Luster tags in and both men go back to pummeling Mack.

Luster stretches Mack. Thornstowe tags in and continues the domination for a nearfall. Luster tags in. Mack fights back and hits Luster with a Stunner and a Six Star Frog Splash for the pinfall in 5:54.

WINNER: Willie Mack

After the match, Ace Austin attacks Mack.

Backstage, Kylie Rae geeks out over meeting Gail Kim. Kylie meets Susie. They like each other’s bows. Kiera Hogan challenges Susie to a match.

Chris Bey vs. Daga

Back and forth contest that saw both men barely able to get an advantage on the other. They wrestle out of the ring, where Daga hits an entrance ramp dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Daga rolls up Bey with a Sunset Flip but Bey counters the pin and grabs the rope to get a pinfall in 14:18.

WINNER: Chris Bey

After the match we watch Max Buck vs. Brian Kendrick from Lockdown 2011.

Inside a tractor trailer, Taya beats on Johnny Bravo with a steel chair.

Refresh for latest results.