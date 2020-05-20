Impact Wrestling Results (5/19): Michael Elgin vs Sami Callihan, Moose Defends TNA World Title

IMPACT Wrestling Results

May 19, 2020

Nashville, TN

1) Ace Austin def. Rhino to advance to the semifinals of the Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament. Lots of cheating and shenanigans from the former X-Division Champion, who was replacing Ken Shamrock after Shamrock was attacked by Michael Elgin last week. Austin hit Rhino with his retractable stick gimmick when the ref was removing a chair from the ring, and hit The Fold to win.

— Josh Matthews interviewed Moose backstage and grilled him about the delusions of being TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Moose said he became the champ when the referee raised his hand and the announcer made it official.

2) Dave Crist def. Crazzy Steve

— oVe argued after the match and Madman Fulton left the group by ripping up his shirt and attacking both of the Crist brothers.

3) Fallah Bahh & TJP def. XXXL (Ace Romero & Larry D)

4) Moose (c) def. Suicide to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch from last week. Suicide got a ton of offense in at the end and hit like 4-5 superkicks. Moose reversed a diving crossbody into a pin.

— Michael Elgin compared himself to Conor McGregor and Muhammad Ali because they too were hated in their primes for being the best in the world. He complained about all the soft, “participating trophy” wrestlers, and said he would be appreciated one day.

5) Willie Mack (c) def. Johnny Swinger to retain the X-Division Championship.

— The two fought over the title after the match until Chris Bey came out and joined Swinger in beating down Mack.

— Cody Deaner has finally found his way to the Battlearts Academy, where he challenges The North to a match next week. Josh Alexander is definitely done wrestling geeks in ridiculous segments, but Ethan Page is giddy and says he rented the building all month.

6) Michael Elgin def. Sami Callihan to advance to the semifinal round of the Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s tournament. Watch this. It was excellent.