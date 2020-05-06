Impact Wrestling Results (5/5): Triple Threat X-Division Title Match Headlines, The North Defends In Canada, More

Impact Wrestling Results

May 5, 2020

After the opening video package (above) Sami Callihan kicked off the show and talked about going to-to-toe with the most dangerous man in the world. He claimed that no longer needs anyone’s help, including oVe, and in fact would never again allow anyone to help him.

Ken Shamrock interrupted but wasn’t there to fight, instead giving Callihan a lot of credit for hanging in there with him and refusing to tap out. He listed off the many legendary names he’s made tap out over the years, and asked Callihan to shake his hand, put their personal business behind them, and refocus on the Impact World Championship. Michael Elgin came down and got into it with both guys. Things turned into a brawl, Shamrock escaped a piledriver from Callihan, and Callihan disappeared.

— TAG TEAM MATCH: XXXL (ACE ROMERO & LARRY D) defeated OVE (JAKE CRIST & MADMAN FULTON) // A big hoss fight with Jake being thrown around the ring like a ragdoll more times than I care to count. Commentary talked a lot about oVe seeming lost and without a leader since Sami Callihan turned his back on them. Fulton looked very impressive, and at one point was carrying around Acey Baby on his shoulders before slamming him down. In the end, Dave Crist got on the apron and tried to hold Larry D in place, but the big man dropped him with a nasty right hook. Jake jumped on him but got caught with the right hook as well for the 1-2-3.

— Madison Rayne hosted a backstage talk show with Johnny Swinger, where she basically insulted her host, Havoc, the entire time. Havoc claimed she has no idea why Neveah showed up on Impact last week during her match. They were all interrupted by the debuting KIMBER LEE, who got up in Havoc’s face!

