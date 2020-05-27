IMPACT Wrestling Results

May 26, 2020

#1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Round Match

Hernandez vs. Ace Austin

Austin flies around the ring early on, trying to stick and move, doing his best to avoid the big man. Supermex takes him down with a huge shoulder tackle and lights him up with splashes in the corner. Austin tries to kick him down to size, going after the knees. Enzuigiri and dropkick. He tries for a tope suicida but Hernandez catches him, claps his ears and throws him back in.

Supermex controls for a few minutes, stalking his opponent around the ring. Austin waits for him to tire himself out a bit and again goes after the left knee and leg, finally getting him on the mat. He slaps on a side headlock but gets tossed off with ease. Shoulder tackles, corner splash, big boot from the big man. He wraps his shirt around Ace’s neck and sends him flying. Backbreaker for two.

Hernandez got a bit cocky, catching Austin in the air and literally rocking him like a baby. Austin catches him with a headscissors, charges from the corner and hits The Fold!

Winner: Ace Austin

— Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne run down the rest of tonight’s card. We see footage of a badass biker driving down the highway, with the idea that it’s Cody Deaner preparing for tonight’s match against The North. It’s not. Cody is shown drinking beer on the side of the road while the motorcycle whizzes past. He yells at them to slow down, saying “this ain’t no Boneyard!’ HA! Deaner revs up his broken down golf card and heads out into the sunset.

Chris Bey (w/ Johnny Swinger) vs. Cousin Jake

Back from a commercial break as Bey delivers a hesitation dropkick in the corner. He starts stomping away at the ribs until the ref back him off, allowing Johnny Swinger to take a few cheap shots from the floor. Bey fires off with stiff kicks to the chest, but Jake absorbs the blows and yells at him for more. Bey keeps firing off kicks until he finally topples Jake with an enzuigiri.

Low dropkick and a stomp to the back from Bey. He misses a standing moonsault while trash-talking and Jake starts lighting him up with big paws across the face. Discuss lariat! Jake lines up for something in the corner, misses a lariat, Bey does an impressive tilt-a-whirl around his head, but Jake catches him a modified Flatliner. Powerbomb coming from the big man, but Bey busts out a sunset flip with a close nearfall.

Bey climbs the ropes, but Jake catches him again and this time he hits the powerbomb. 1… 2… Nope. A massive spear connects in the corner, but Swinger gets on the apron. Jake tries to go after him but gets caught with Fameasser from Bey. The Final Finesse connects. 1… 2… 3. Good match!

Winner: Chris Bey

