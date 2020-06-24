IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/23): Eddie Edwards vs Madman Fulton, Deonna Purrazzo’s In-Ring Debut & More

IMPACT Wrestling Results

June 23, 2020

This week’s show had to be edited a bit due to the recent firing of Joey Ryan and Dave Crist, as well as other allegations that came out during the #SpeakingOut social media movement.

TASHA STEELZ (w/ Kiera Hogan) def. NEVAEH (w/ Havok). Interference from Hogan allowed Steelz to steal the win with a surprise roll-up.

A video interview with Deonna Purrazzo on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer was shown. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace interrupted and the two talked trash back and forth. Purrazzo claimed she was already the new face of the Knockouts division and she hadn’t even wrestled yet. Grace said she could have a title shot any time she wants.

Johnny Swinger tried to get Rich Swann to team up with him and Chris Bey. He didn’t understand that Swann was still injured… and best friends with Willie Mack, the guy they’re wrestling tonight.

Crazzy Steve approached Moose backstage and sang a song about him being the fake world champion. Moose took offense and said he just earned himself a title match next week. Steve sarcastically said that if he wins he’ll be the fake world champ.

DEONNA PURRAZZO def. ALISHA EDWARDS. They actually got a few minutes to go. Edwards doesn’t wrestle on IMPACT often but did her job well here – selling a lot and making Deonna look good. Purrazzo got the Fujiwara armbar in once, and they rolled into the ropes. She got it locked twice, and Alisha tapped out.

Jordynne Grace rushed the ring, but Purrazzo bailed. Backstage, she said she didn’t come to IMPACT Wrestling to brawl with nobodies for free. She’ll wrestle Jordynne, in the ring, when the championship is on the line.

Ethan Page trashed Ken Shamrock backstage, wondering why IMPACT is paying him all kinds of money to be a played-out has-been instead of giving them the spot to go out and be the greatest tag team on the planet. Shamrock walked up behind him, and Josh Alexander stepped up and challenged him to a fight.

THE ACTION CONTINUES >>>