IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/30): Madman Fulton vs Trey Miguel, Road To Slammiversary Continues

IMPACT Wrestling Results

June 30, 2020

The vacant IMPACT world title will be defended in a Fatal 4-Way match at Slammiversary. Those not fired by the company – Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel and Ace Austin – will be joined by a mystery opponent.

— Chris Bey def. Suicide after Johnny Swinger knocked him off the top rope. The ref was distracted and didn’t see it.

— Fallah Bahh & TJP def. Reno Scum

Bey and Swinger celebrated backstage. Swinger said it was his strategies that would make Bey the X-Division Champion at Slammiversary, and claimed he would pay off the referee. The ref was listening in, and said he would talk to management and make sure Swinger was banned from ringside for the title match.

In a ridiculous comedy segment, Johnny Swinger and John E. Bravo nearly got into a fight over Rosemary, before Taya Valkyrie asked her to be tag team partners.

The North came out and claimed Ken Shamrock’s era was over, and he was left with no friends. Shamrock hit the ring, the lights went out, and Sami Callihan arrived to attack the champions!

— Moose (c) def. Crazzy Steve to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Moose kept attacking Steve after the match until Tommy Dreamer ran out to make the save. Dreamer got kicked in the head, busting him open a bit.

After a commercial break, Dreamer was still in the ring. He cut a long promo talking about Moose coasting on his natural ability his entire life, never impressing anyone in the NFL because he never tried, and then doing the same thing in his wrestling career. He compared himself to the American Dream, and said Moose was a cancer on the locker room.

— Kiera Hogan def. Havok after a distraction from Tasha Steelz

Moose threatened to sue the company if Tommy Dreamer didn’t issue a full public apology.

It’s officially announced that Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock will challenge The North for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary.

— Madman Fulton def. Trey Miguel via DQ after Trey used a steel chair to attack both Fulton and Ace Austin. This felt kind of empty at the end, like there was supposed to be more to it. Given they had to edit out anything with Michael Elgin, that’s a definite possibility.

The show ended with a tease for Super Eric at Slammiversary.