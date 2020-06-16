IMPACT Wrestling Results

June 16, 2020

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: The North (c) vs. The Rascalz

Wentz goes right after Alexander and puts the boots to him in the corner, but is quickly double-teamed. The North work him over for a bit before Dez makes the hot tag and cleans house. Dez slips out the back and suplexes Alexander. Handspring splash in the corner. Spinning backfist coming, but the Alexander blocks it and delivers a big spinebuster. The champs go to work once again.

Alexander hits a long, delayed vertical, but Wentz breaks it up with a kick to the side of the head. Page tags in and works on Dez’s back with a backbreaker, slapping on a body stretch. Big DDT, into the cover, but it’s not enough.