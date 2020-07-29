IMPACT Wrestling Results (7/28)

IMPACT Wrestling Results

IMPACT World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards (c) def. Trey Miguel to retain. The match started with a handshake and a lockup in the center of the ring. They worked a slower-paced main event style match playing more to Eddie’s strengths. Lots of good grappling and counter-wrestling, with intermittent flurries of crazy offense from Trey. As they went on it got more and more physical, and the pace picked up quite a bit. Eddie retained with the Tiger Driver and a Boston Knee Party.