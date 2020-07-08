IMPACT Wrestling Results (7/7): Kylie Rae In Action, Jordynne Grace vs Kimber Lee, 4-Way Tag Team Match

IMPACT Wrestling Results

July 7, 2020

Rosemary & Taya (w/ John E. Bravo) vs. Kylie Rae & Susie

Rosemary slaps Susie in the face and mocks her for choosing to be an immature little idiot after all the work they went through to get her “powers” back. Susie tries to explain that she’s a good person now, but gets beaten down for her trouble. Kylie gets the tag and offers a handshake to Taya, who slaps it away. The two go to the mat trading holds. Kylie sends her flying with a headscissors and tags in Susie, who helps her deliver a double running bulldog.

The heels work over Susie again with quick tags. Kylie gets the hot tag again and hits Rosemary with a beautiful tilt-a-whirl headcissors. She’s sent into the ropes but counters with a wheelbarrow stunner! Rosemary rises from the dead, freaking out everyone, but Kylie superkicks her right in the jaw. In comes Taya, who starts trading elbow shots. Northern Lights suplex bridge for two. Kylie fires back with another superkick, but it’s not enough.

Rosemary hits the ring, but Susie evens the odds and finally gets some effective offense in. They fight out to the floor and John E. Bravo goes to check on the fallen Rosemary. Kylie takes advantage of the distraction and rolls up Taya, transitioning into an STF to pick up the submission victory.

Winners: Kylie Rae & Susie

Chris Bey complains to Johnny Swinger backstage that he runs his mouth way too much, to the point where now he got himself banned from ringside at Slammiversary. Swinger tells him not to worry about because as always, he has a foolproof plan and he’s about to go put it into play.

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: Fallah Bahh & TJP vs. XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D) vs. The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) vs. Reno Scum (Alex Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)

An insane brawl breaks out immediately. Everyone fights out to the floor and Cousin Jake shocks everyone with a huge dive over the top rope, taking out everyone.

Back from commercial break and The Deaners are working together to chip away at big Acey Romero. It takes about 15 total seconds before things completely break down again. This time everyone hits the ring one at a time and hits a signature move in quick succession. Reno Scum clears the ring and ends up brawling up the ramp and to the back with Fallah Bahh and TJP. I guess they don’t care about winning this match…

Cousin Jake and Larry D collide in the middle of the ring like two charging mastodons. They do this two more times until Jake finally goes down to one knee, and gets planted with a huge spinebuster. Romero hits the ring but gets pounced in between the ropes. Jake ducks a lariat and hits Larry D with the Black Hole Slam! 1…2…3!

Winners: The Deaners

We head backstage where Reno Scum and Definitely-Not-Yokozuna-And-Owen-Hart are still brawling around the building. TJP gets thrown hard into some spare pieces of barricade, and they put the boots to a beaten down Fallah.

This week’s IMPACT Plus Flashback Moment of the Week is Knockouts Champion Angelina Love & Tara vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champions Madison Rayne & Velvet Sky in a steel cage Lockdown match with all three titles on the line.

Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan are trying to find common ground backstage. Shamrock says they have an opportunity at Slammiversary to finally end The North and win some gold. Callihan doesn’t know why he even helped him last week, and reminded him what happened in the story of The Scorpion & The Frog. Callihan calls them the World’s Most Dangerous Tag Team.

Non-Title Match: Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

The two lock up and Grace throws her opponent hard into the corner, then whips her across the ring into the opposite corner. Lee rushes right into a spinebuster for an early two. The champ scoops her up, but Lee struggles free and stomps Grace in the ropes until the ref forces her to break it up.

Lee locks in a modified Full Nelson on the mat using her legs in a cool move. It’s not enough to contain Thicc Momma Pump though, who powers out of the hold and tosses Lee with a huge suplex. Lee to her feet, right into a thudding bodyslam. Grace delivers a series of body slams, and turns the last one into a Michinoku Driver for a close nearfall.

Kimber Lee rallies back with a series of nasty kicks to the head. She goes to the top rope and connects square with a Swanton Bomb, but it’s not enough. Lee is SCREAMING in anger. She goes to the corner and pulls a pair of brass knuckles that she had hidden under the apron. Grace saw it coming and hit her with the Grace Driver. It’s over.

Winner: Jordynne Grace

Deonna Purrazzo’s music hits and Grace tells her to bring it on. Instead, Purrazzo shows up on the tron and basically says she doesn’t fight for free, and she didn’t come to IMPACT to brawl in frivolous scuffles. Grace will get her fight at Slammiversary, and she WILL lose the Knockouts Championship to The Virtuosa.

IMPACT aired a tremendous video package looking at the Slammiversary main event, going in-depth on Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Eddie Edwards while reminding us that the mystery competitor in the match might be one of the major returning names that they’ve been teasing for weeks now. This was quite good, especially if you’re looking for a reason to get behind Trey Miguel and more reasons to “hate” Ace Austin, who is quickly becoming one of the best young heels in the business.

Madison Rayne interviews… herself!? She announces that she’ll be back in action at Slammiversary, competing in the Knockouts Gauntlet Match. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan interrupt her solo interview and trash the so-called “locker room leader” for not having any friends. Havok and Neveah show up as well and things quickly turn physical. Madison escapes the chaos as the two teams brawl around her set.

X-Division Championship Match: Willie Mack (c) vs. “Suicide”

“Suicide” comes out with his bare chest on display and is absolutely Johnny Swinger in disguise. The champ offers a handshake but gets kicked low before the bell. “Suicide” goes to work with punches and kicks in the corner. He gets tossed into the ropes and tries to do that Spider-Man move where he gets stuck between them, but falls over like a dork. He then tries to apply a standing body stretch, but Mack easily tosses him across the ring. “Suicide” tries to climb the ropes but falls over and walks right into a stunner. It’s over.

Winner & Still Champion: Willie Mack

The champ looks stunned that it was that easy, as commentary can’t figure it out either. They cut to commercial. And… it looks like we’re not actually going to get the reveal. Okay then.

Tommy Dreamer is interviewed backstage, and has prepared an official statement in order to apologize to Moose for his comments last week. The statement was prepared by his attorney “Tricky Dicky Heyman”. Dreamer sarcastically apologizes for claiming that Moose has no heart or passion, and for any future statements he might make, like about Moose thinking the Earth is flat, or thinking he can beat Floyd Mayweather.

Moose comes up and says the apologize wasn’t sincere – AND there’s no scientific proof that the Earth is round. Dreamer says he just got off the phone with the TNA Championship committee, and he’s the #1 contender to the title at Slammiversary!

Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander (w/ Ethan Page)

Callihan brawls with the tag team champion to the outside and chases off Ethan Page, who tries to come to his partner’s aid. Alexander blasts him from behind and sends Sami hard into the barricade, but he comes right back with a big boot and the brawl continues.

Back from the final commercial of the night, as once again the ref has to back off Ethan Page and Alexander is able to take advantage by beating the hell out of Callihan on the floor. Apparently this happened multiple times throughout the break.