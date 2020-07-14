IMPACT Wrestling Results – Live Now: Final Stop On The Road To Slammiversary

IMPACT Wrestling Results

July 14, 2020

The opening video package shows Sami Callihan pinning Josh Alexander last week, as Ken Shamrock put Ethan Page in the ankle lock, as well as the ongoing saga between Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.

10-Knockout Tag Team Match: Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary & Kimber Lee vs. Jessicka Havok, Neveah, Alisha Edwards, Susie & Kylie Rae

Neveah starts the match for her team and nearly spears Steelz out of her boots as soon as the bell rings. The heels swarm her and beat her down on the outside, until Susie flies off the top rope to take them all down. Alisha follows, and Havok tags in Kylie Rae to do a suicide dive into the group. Everybody down!

The referee eventually restores order and Taya begins to work on Kylie, hitting her with suplexes and big slams. Rosemary tags in to get in a few shots, as does Kiera Hogan. Steelz comes in and slaps on a headlock. Kylie attempts to rally, but Hogan attacks from behind and puts her back in headlock. This happens again, but it’s Kimber Lee who stops the hot tag and goes right back into a headlock.

Back from commercial, and everyone is still beating up Kylie. Rude. She eventually tags in Susie, who gets hit with a big boot and completely snaps, swinging wildly with rights and lefts on Kimber Lee. Time for the Signature Sequence! Neveah hits a German suplex, Steelz kicks her in the side of the head, Havok sent her flying, Kimber Lee threw her over the top rope, and Susie finished it all off with the Panic Switch.

Winners: Havok, Neveah, Alisha, Susie & Kylie Rae

A giant brawl breaks out pretty much the second the match is over. John E. Bravo attempts to get involved, but is superkicked off the apron by Kylie Rae. The brawl ends with Kylie and Susie standing tall in the ring.

Madman Fulton is shown driving Ace Austin around Dayton, Ohio. Fulton is frustrated and wants to know where the hell they’re going. Austin says they have the advantage at Slammiversary, but he needs to go back to where it all started tonight.

