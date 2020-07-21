IMPACT Wrestling Results

July 21, 2020

Our live coverage begins at 8PM ET.

There is a ton of buzz around tonight’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, following the promotion’s highly anticipated Slammiversary pay-per-view this past weekend. Here’s a look at everything that has been announced so far:

— After surviving a Fatal 5-Way elimination match with two surprise entrants to capture the vacant IMPACT World Championship, Eddie Edwards will address his title win tonight!

— EC3 is back. The former world champion closed out Slammiversary, appearing in vignette form only, to reveal his return to the world. EC3 has promised to be on the show tonight, and we have a feeling you’re not going to want to miss what happens.

— The North retained the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships over Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan at Slammiversary, but can the self-proclaimed greatest tag team in IMPACT history survive a title defense against the returning Motor City Machine Guns? The titles are on the line, tonight!

— Drama between these four has been brewing for a few weeks now, and following the Knockouts Gauntlet at Slammiversary, Havok and Neveah will team up to battle Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan.

— Just announced, Willie Mack isn’t waiting long to cash in on his rematch for the X-Division Championship. He’ll take on Chris Bey with the belt on the line TONIGHT!

— The Good Brothers have arrived in IMPACT Wrestling! We have no idea what they want or who they’re coming after, but “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will be on the show tonight.

— Will Heath Slater be allowed into the building tonight? The former WWE star attempted to crash Slammiversary this past weekend, but was told to leave by management, as IMPACT is currently filming on a closed set due to the pandemic. Former tag team partner Rhino has promised Heath to smooth things out for his arrival tonight.