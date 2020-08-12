IMPACT Wrestling Results (8/11): Eric Young vs Willie Mack, Knockouts No DQ, Wrestle House Continues

IMPACT Wrestling Results

August 11, 2020

— The show started with a backstage fight in progress between Eric Young and Willie Mack. Security eventually split them up, and Mack demanded their main event match be started immediately.

Eric Young def. Willie Mack. EY controlled most of the action using chokes, eye rakes, the ropes, and every other underhanded tactic in the books whenever things got away from him. Mack made his comeback, hit a series of kicks, Samoan Drop, standing moonsault and connected with the stunner. He grabbed a chair and didn’t care if the ref DQ’d him, but Young caught him with a piledriver to win.

— The Good Brothers arrive and start asking around, looking for Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. I don’t think they were trying to make dinner plans…

Wrestle House: The house had a movie night, but when Taya said they’d all be watching clips of her best moments in IMPACT, both Alisha Edwards and Cody Deaner bailed claiming their friends were both sick and in the bathroom all day. In reality, they went to help Susie and Cousin Jake get ready for their big date. Jake was shirtless and in suspenders, because he’s amazing.

Jordynne Grace def. Kimber Lee. A short intense match. Kim went after the knee and hung in with the former champ, but eventually got caught going for a Swanton Bomb and trapped in a sleeper.

— Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne turned into Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes, taking over the show and interviewing each other. Van Dam asked what the coolest part of dating him is. Sami Callihan showed up with his hacker gimmick and attacked him. He went for the Cactus Special but Forbes sprayed him in the eyes with something.

— Heath appeared in a 30-second ad he “bought” petitioning the fans to get him trending on social media so he can get a contract.

— The Rascalz were hanging out backstage and Trey Miguel showed up in a Suicide mask to scare them. Moose those it was the real Suicide, so he gave him a TNA World Heavyweight title shot next week, thinking it would be an easy win.

Wrestle House: Rosemary put a hex on Larry D to make him fall in love with her, to make John E Bravo jealous. This resulted in Larry D fighting his tag team partner Acey Romero in the outdoor ring, winning a match between them. Elsewhere, Cousin Jake and Susie went on their date, had nothing to talk about, and it got super awkward.

— Deonna Purrazzo challenged Jordynne Grace to a 30-Minute Ironman match for the Knockouts Championship in two weeks at IMPACT Emergence.

No DQ Match: Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz def. Jessicka Havok & Neveah. Lots of weapons including a chair, a table, street sign, steel steps, etc. Hogan and Steelz controlled a surprising amount of action by taking one out and double-teaming the other. Havok went through a table on the floor after taking a superkick and dropkick. Neveah took the pin.

— The Good Brothers came out and interrupted a match between Dez Xavier and Suicide, attacking The Rascalz and dropping Suicide with a Magic Killer. They called out Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, who appear on the tron and agree to a match next week at IMPACT Emergence.

— Rohit Raju talked his way into making the X-Division Championship at Emergence a triple threat involving champion Chris Bey, TJP and himself.

— Eddie Edwards came out for his weekly open challenge, and called out Eric Young to settle things between them sooner rather than later. Instead, Brian Myers finally returned!

IMPACT World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards (c) def. Brian Myers. A solid match with no shenanigans or outside interference, and the champion won clean. Seemed like Eddie was the one hitting a lot of the big moves, with Myers kicking out of a backpack stunner, the Tiger Driver, superkicks, but finally got caught with the Boston Knee Party.