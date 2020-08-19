IMPACT Wrestling Results (8/18): ‘Emergence’ Week One, 3 Titles On The Line, Good Brothers In Action

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW Managing Editor Mike Killam (@MikeKillam). Follow us at ‘prowrestlingcom’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

IMPACT Wrestling Results

August 18, 2020

— Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne on commentary.

X-Division Championship Match: Chris Bey (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP

TJP launches himself over the ropes to take out both opponents before the bell rings. He sends Rohit flying with a headscissors takedown, hit the ropes, ducks a clothesline and gives the champ a headscissors as well.

TJP manages to fight of a double team beatdown and trap Bey in a trailer hitch. Rohit runs at him to break it up, but Perkins catches his foot and delivers a Northern Lights bridging suplexing while still maintaining the submission. The kick-out, however, did break the hold.

Apparently the man of 1,005 holds tonight, TJP gets the champ up in a Gory Special, while somehow also locking Rohit in the Billy Goat’s Curse. Bey wriggles free and rolls him up for a two-count. Bey rushes the corner but nearly takes out Rohit and pulls up short, allowing TJP to catch him with a tornado DDT.

TJP sets up for a Tombstone Piledriver… and hits it. He climbs the ropes, but Rohit grabs a hold of him to save the champion. Bey gets TJP on his shoulders, but he jumps back to the ropes and superplexes Rohit over Bey. Another double submission attempt, but this time they’re able to work together and take him out.

Rohit gets some momentum rolling. Lariat. Running knee lift. Splash in the corner. He goes for a cannonball but TJP sidesteps and sends him into the turnbuckles. Bey attacks from behind and Rohit accidentally takes a bump to the floor. TJP locks in submission, but Rohit still saves the champion – and himself.

All three guys slowly climb the ropes and start swinging wildly. Bey sends TJP flying to the floor in a hard bump, and has the match put away. Rohit surprises the champion with a big elbow, and hits a hanging double foot stomp through the chest! 1… 2… 3! The “Desi Hitman” has stolen the title!

Winner & New X-Division Champion: Rohit Raju

— Wrestle House: John E. Bravo and Crazzy Steve had a “play date”, putting on puppet show with the stuffed dog and a creepy stuffed monkey. Steve kept making fun of Taya Valkyrie so Bravo stormed off. Elsewhere, Ace Romero was confused by Larry D wearing a suit and wearing some kind of new cologne he calls “Ring Rust”. He claims the ladies love it, and calls himself the new and improved “Laurence D”.

— Good Brothers Interview: Karl Anderson said Ace Austin and Madman Fulton have been a thorn in their side since Slammiversary, and wonders if they have any idea who they’ve picked a fight with. Gallows calls Austin a “little stooge” and claims getting locked up last week lit a fire inside of him. He congratulates the two of them, because tonight the Good Brothers are gonna make them famous!

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Trey Miguel

