IMPACT Wrestling Results (8/4): Edwards vs Callihan, Heath Fights For A Job, Rich Swann’s Future Revealed

IMPACT Wrestling Results

August 4, 2020

Moose (c) def. Heath to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Heath looked like a brand new man in his first non-WWE match since being moved up from FCW in 2010. Moose dominated a lot of the action and got more cocky as things went on. Heath actually hit his finisher but the ref was down, and Moose got the win after a low blow.

— A two-week television special entitled “Emergence” has been announced for 8/18 and 8/25, with Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace in a rematch for the Knockouts Championship set for week two’s main event.

— EC3 cut a promo and is officially coming after the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. He talked about his original run in TNA and reaching the top of the mountain, before getting caught in the power struggle because of his last name. The reason he wants to win the belt is to burn it and its legacy to the ground.

— Motor City Machine Guns were interviewed in the ring about winning the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships at Slammiversary. They talked about having success in their singles career but coming back together again. The North came out and once again Josh Alexander had to do most of the talking because Ethan Page was in a trance, still distraught from losing the belts. He finally snapped out of it and claimed The North weren’t 100%, but they will be by Emergence.

— Kimber Lee approached Deonna Purrazzo and offered to take out Jordynne Grace before Emergence IF she gets the next shot at the Knockouts title instead.

— Wrestle House:

— The Good Brothers got mad outside the building because someone had broken into their car, leaving open cans of beer on the floor. They were confronted by security and Ace Austin showed up, leading to Gallows accidentally punching a guard and getting arrested.

Eddie Edwards (c) def. Sami Callihan to retain the IMPACT World Championship. Callihan answered this week’s open challenge but Rob Van Dam attacked him from behind with a steel chair. Eddie ended up winning with a Boston Knee Party.

— Wrestle House:

— Karl Anderson was shown talking to Gallows on the phone trying to get him out of jail, presumably. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton attacked him and with Gallows out of the equation there was no one to make the save.

— TJP & Fallah Bahh def. Chris Bey & Rohit Raju. Last week’s show saw Rohit try to get a gig helping out Bey, cozying up to the X-Division Champion. He convinced TJP to rejoin the X-Division, basically to get himself this tag match. It backfired, as Rohit ended up taken out by Fallah allowing TJP to reverse a move off the ropes into a cross armbreaker to tap out the champion.

— Rich Swann came out with his knee once again in a cast, and officially announced his retirement from professional wrestling due to being assaulted by Eric Young at Slammiversary. He was already supposed to retire after the last injury, but opted to work hard and eventually got cleared. This time he’s not as lucky. The roster came out to show their respect, but Young jumped the barricade and went after Swann again, attacking him with his crutch. The roster chased EY off as Eddie Edwards, the world champ, and Willie Mack, Swann’s best friend, looked after him in the ring.