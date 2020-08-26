IMPACT Wrestling ‘Emergence’ Week Two Results: 30-Minute Ironwoman Match For The Knockouts Title

IMPACT Wrestling Results

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Below are quick results for this week’s show. Due to a scheduling conflict we could not provide detailed live coverage this week, but we’ll work to get these results more thoroughly updated soon. Thank you for your patience.

1. Eddie Edwards (c) def. Rob Van Dam (w/ Katie Forbes) to retain the IMPACT World Championship in another open challenge.

— Eric Young attacks Edwards post-match and accepts the open challenge for next week.

— Rhino is looking to get revenge on Reno Scum by facing them in a tag team match next week. He wants fans to get #Heath4Impact trending so IMPACT will hire Heath as his partner.

— Rohit Raju cuts a promo about winning the X-Division title last week.

— Sami Callihan calls out RVD for a match next week.

— There were two Wrestle House matches on the show this week. Crazzy Steve def. Johnny Swinger, and Larry D. defeated John E. Bravo. More on that later.

— EC3 talks about his first run in TNA Wrestling and needing to destroy the TNA World Heavyweight title in order to properly control his narrative.

2. Brian Myers def. Willie Mack with a handful of tights.

3. Deonna Purrazzo (c) def. Jordynne Grace in a 30-minute Ironman match to retain the IMPACT Knockouts title. Grace won the first fall by submission. The referee went down and Purrazzo used the title belt to score the second fall, then locked in the Fujiwara armbar for the third fall.