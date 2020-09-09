IMPACT Wrestling Results (9/8): MCMG vs The Rascalz, Eric Young Battles Tommy Dreamer & More

IMPACT Wrestling Results

September 9, 2020

— New IMPACT World Champion Eric Young started the show and talked about his plan since returning at Slammiversary. Alisha Edwards confronted him and said Eddie would be back to take what is his, just like he came back after Callihan hit him in the eye and nearly blinded him with a baseball bat. EY actually tried to piledriver her, so Tommy Dreamer ran out with a kendo stick to make the save.

— In a segment with Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary said she was going to bring back Father James Mitchell from the dead to officiate her upcoming wedding to John E. Bravo.

— TJP def. Chris Bey

— Madison Rayne hosted the return of Locker Room Talk with guests Kylie Rae and Susie. They got into an argument with Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, who challenged them to a tag team match.

— Brian Myers def. Willie Mack.

— Myers is doing his “wrestling traditionalist” gimmick and called out Mack to shake his hand because he’s a real pro’s pro. Of course, in the end Myers distracted the referee and low blowed Mack to get the win.

— Motor City Machine Guns (c) def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) to retain the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships

— The North came out and attacked both MCMG and The Rascalz after the tag team title defense. This led to a crazy brawl that also brought out Ace Austin and Madman Fulton, and the Good Brothers.

— Sami Callihan cut a promo promising not to hack in and ruin RVD and Katie Forbes’ new talk show debuting next week, because he has other plans instead…

— Taya Valkyrie def. Tasha Steelz

— Heath still can’t get booked. He and Rhino met outside the building to talk about how he could raise more funds to run more ads on the show trying to get signed.

— Eric Young (c) def. Tommy Dreamer to retain the IMPACT World Championship

— A still very much injured Rich Swann limped out after the main event to stop EY from murdering Dreamer, and attacked him.