IMPACT Wrestling Results: Ace Austin vs Chris Bey, Beer Guns In Action, Sacrifice Go-Home Show
March 9, 2021
Jazz def. Tasha Steelz
This was a preview for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match this weekend at Sacrifice, with the challengers gaining some momentum. Jazz is giving everything she’s got left to this last run and knows how to come across like a beast in short bursts.
ODB was interviewed backstage and promised to become a five-time “Knocked-Up Champion” at Sacrifice. Susan challenged her to a match.
Trey Miguel’s trainee that Sami Callihan sunk his hooks into, Sam, showed up backstage. Trey tried to talk some sense into him, but Sam kept pressing him and baited him into accepting a match.
Chris Sabin & James Storm def. Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju
The good guys had control over Raju early on, but Storm gave it up because he badly wanted to get his hands on Shera after their post-match scuffle last week on BTI. Shera ended up working over Sabin for quite some time before Storm could get the hot tag and go back after the big man. The Desi Hit Squad could not get on the same page at the end as Shera continued to go after Storm, and Sabin hit the Cradle Shock on Rohit to win.
A tag team match between Reno Scum and Decay was set up for Sacrifice.
Sabin and Storm approached Eric Young backstage and called him out for brainwashing and abusing Cody Deaner. Violent By Design attacked and left them laying.
Trey Miguel def. Sam
This did not last long. Trey didn’t take any pleasure in having to put down his student and quickly put him away by submission. Callihan appeared in the ring and dropped Sam with the Cactus Piledriver before disappearing again.
A beaten down Sabin & Storm cut a fired up promo challenging Violent By Design to a match at Sacrifice. Jake Something offered his help at ringside to make sure the match stayed 2-on-2. Personally I’d rather see that six-man now but maybe we’ll get that down the line.
The Good Brothers met with David Finlay and Juice Robinson in Scott D’Amore’s office to sign the contract for their title match. They kept goading each other into drinking more shots, with neither side backing down, and D’Amore eventually left and just told them to sign the damn thing and send it back to him later. The whole thing ended in a big brawl basically trashing the office.
Chris Bey def. Ace Austin
Excellent match. I’m not sure these two could have a bad match if they wanted to. Madman Fulton was involved at the end, but TJP ran out to neutralize the situation and bait Fulton into chasing after him. Bey took advantage and hit the Art of Finesse to win.
Mahabali Shera attacked Rohi Raju backstage after the two once again got into it. Rohit blamed him for costing them their tag team match, and Shera took him out, claiming he didn’t owe the “Desi Hitman” anything.
ODB def. Susan
Susan is not the best wrestler out of all of Su Yung’s alter ego so ODB basically beat the hell out of her with little to no resistance. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee ran out and attacked her. Jordynne Grace and Jazz made the save, which brought out Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz to add to the chaos.
Closing Moments
Scott D’Amore came to the ring to announce a major addition to the main event of IMPACT Sacrifice this Saturday night. Moose came out to listen. D’Amore confirmed that it will be IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in a unification match. The one true world champion will go on to IMPACT Rebellion to defend the unified IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega — winner take all!
Josh Alexander Comments On Former Tag Team Partner Ethan Page Signing With AEW
It’s always a shame to see one of the truly great tag teams split up, and The North were exactly that. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former tag partner, however, taking to Twitter after “All Ego” Ethan Page’s surprise debut at AEW Revolution.
“He’s been as elite as they come for his whole career,” Alexander tweeted. “If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”
Alexander and Page dominated the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling over the last two years, racking up the longest IMPACT World Tag Team Championship reign in the promotion’s history. Page’s contract expired at the end of 2020, and it was heavily reported that there was serious interest from several major companies.
Alexander himself wasted little time following Page’s exit, quickly establishing himself as a singles star in IMPACT. At No Surrender he won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn an X-Division Championship opportunity, ultimately coming up short just a few days later in a heavily praised match with champion TJP.
Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he'll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed. https://t.co/FxJcd6fF9b
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 8, 2021
