Connect with us

Impact

IMPACT Wrestling Results: Ace Austin vs Chris Bey, Beer Guns In Action, Sacrifice Go-Home Show

Published

8 hours ago

on

IMPACT Wrestling Results

IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 9, 2021

* * *


Jazz def. Tasha Steelz

This was a preview for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match this weekend at Sacrifice, with the challengers gaining some momentum. Jazz is giving everything she’s got left to this last run and knows how to come across like a beast in short bursts.

ODB was interviewed backstage and promised to become a five-time “Knocked-Up Champion” at Sacrifice. Susan challenged her to a match.

Trey Miguel’s trainee that Sami Callihan sunk his hooks into, Sam, showed up backstage. Trey tried to talk some sense into him, but Sam kept pressing him and baited him into accepting a match.

Chris Sabin & James Storm def. Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju

The good guys had control over Raju early on, but Storm gave it up because he badly wanted to get his hands on Shera after their post-match scuffle last week on BTI. Shera ended up working over Sabin for quite some time before Storm could get the hot tag and go back after the big man. The Desi Hit Squad could not get on the same page at the end as Shera continued to go after Storm, and Sabin hit the Cradle Shock on Rohit to win.

A tag team match between Reno Scum and Decay was set up for Sacrifice.

Sabin and Storm approached Eric Young backstage and called him out for brainwashing and abusing Cody Deaner. Violent By Design attacked and left them laying.

Trey Miguel def. Sam

This did not last long. Trey didn’t take any pleasure in having to put down his student and quickly put him away by submission. Callihan appeared in the ring and dropped Sam with the Cactus Piledriver before disappearing again.

A beaten down Sabin & Storm cut a fired up promo challenging Violent By Design to a match at Sacrifice. Jake Something offered his help at ringside to make sure the match stayed 2-on-2. Personally I’d rather see that six-man now but maybe we’ll get that down the line.

The Good Brothers met with David Finlay and Juice Robinson in Scott D’Amore’s office to sign the contract for their title match. They kept goading each other into drinking more shots, with neither side backing down, and D’Amore eventually left and just told them to sign the damn thing and send it back to him later. The whole thing ended in a big brawl basically trashing the office.

Chris Bey def. Ace Austin 

Excellent match. I’m not sure these two could have a bad match if they wanted to. Madman Fulton was involved at the end, but TJP ran out to neutralize the situation and bait Fulton into chasing after him. Bey took advantage and hit the Art of Finesse to win.

Mahabali Shera attacked Rohi Raju backstage after the two once again got into it. Rohit blamed him for costing them their tag team match, and Shera took him out, claiming he didn’t owe the “Desi Hitman” anything.

ODB def. Susan

Susan is not the best wrestler out of all of Su Yung’s alter ego so ODB basically beat the hell out of her with little to no resistance. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee ran out and attacked her. Jordynne Grace and Jazz made the save, which brought out Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz to add to the chaos.

Closing Moments

Scott D’Amore came to the ring to announce a major addition to the main event of IMPACT Sacrifice this Saturday night. Moose came out to listen. D’Amore confirmed that it will be IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in a unification match. The one true world champion will go on to IMPACT Rebellion to defend the unified IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega — winner take all!

Related Topics:

AEW

Kenny Omega To Challenge New Unified IMPACT World Champion In Title vs Title Match

Published

6 hours ago

on

Mar 9, 2021

By

A huge title vs. title main event for IMPACT Rebellion has been booked.

At the end of this week’s IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann vs. Moose in the main event of Sacrifice will be a winner take all unification match for the IMPACT and TNA World Championships.


Whoever walks out as the unified IMPACT World Champion will then face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match in the main event of IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24.

This huge bout is the product of “the forbidden door” being kicked open at the end of 2020 when AEW and IMPACT (and now New Japan) formed a working partnership that saw Kenny Omega arrive in IMPACT.

Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the Hard to Kill main event with Omega pinning Swann.

Since it was revealed that the Rebellion logo features an Omega symbol, speculation suggested The Cleaner would return for another IMPACT pay-per-view match.

Sacrifice will air this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. Click here for the complete lineup.

Continue Reading

Impact

Nine Matches Announced For IMPACT Sacrifice This Saturday

Published

6 hours ago

on

Mar 9, 2021

By

IMPACT Sacrifice 2021

During the go-home to Sacrifice edition of IMPACT, four new matches were announced for the IMPACT Plus event.

After weeks of taunting, Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with have to deal with the consequences when they step in the ring with Havok and Nevaeh.


In the men’s tag division, Decay will take on Reno Scum, while James Storm and Chris Sabin (with Jake Something) will face Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering (with Eric Young).

Brian Myers will battle Eddie Edwards once again, but this time in a “Hold Harmless” match where anything goes.

Lastly, Scott D’Amore announced Sacrifice’s main event between Rich Swann and Moose will now be a winner take all unification match for both the IMPACT and TNA World Championship.

The unified World Champion will then go on to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in another winner take all match in the main event of Rebellion on April 24.

Below is the updated Sacrifice lineup, now featuring nine matches.

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
Saturday, March 13, 2021

IMPACT & TNA World Championship Unification Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB

IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match
The Good Brothers (c) vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match
TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin

Hold Harmless Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb

Decay vs. Reno Scum

Chris Sabin & James Storm (w/Jake Something) vs. Deaner & Joe Doering (w/Eric Young)

Continue Reading

AEW

Josh Alexander Comments On Former Tag Team Partner Ethan Page Signing With AEW

Published

1 day ago

on

Mar 8, 2021

By

It’s always a shame to see one of the truly great tag teams split up, and The North were exactly that. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former tag partner, however, taking to Twitter after “All Ego” Ethan Page’s surprise debut at AEW Revolution.

“He’s been as elite as they come for his whole career,” Alexander tweeted. “If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”


Alexander and Page dominated the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling over the last two years, racking up the longest IMPACT World Tag Team Championship reign in the promotion’s history. Page’s contract expired at the end of 2020, and it was heavily reported that there was serious interest from several major companies.

Alexander himself wasted little time following Page’s exit, quickly establishing himself as a singles star in IMPACT. At No Surrender he won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn an X-Division Championship opportunity, ultimately coming up short just a few days later in a heavily praised match with champion TJP.

Continue Reading

Trending