IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS – LIVE NOW: EDDIE EDWARDS DEFENDS WORLD TITLE AGAINST ERIC YOUNG

Welcome to our live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Twitch. Tonight’s show features Eddie Edwards defending the world title against Eric Young, a “Black Tie Event” from Knockouts champ Deonna Purrazzo, and more from Wrestle House.

Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

IMPACT Wrestling Results

September 1, 2020

Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam (w/ Katie Forbes)

Callihan attacks RVD while he’s posing on the apron and pelts him with right hands in the barricade. He lays in a few stiff chops and runs Van Dam across the set into another barricade. Katie Forbes starts shaking her ass, Callihan nudges her out of the way just as Mr. Tuesday Night runs through him with a big tackle.

Back in the ring, RVD takes a bit too much time making out with his girlfriend, and Sami takes advantage. He starts throwing short jabs and hits the ropes. Forbes trips him up and Van Dam catches him in the ropes, tries for a leg drop on the apron, but crashes and burns.

Forbes stops Sami from taking advantage of a downed opponent by sweeping him off the apron, right in front of the ref. C’mon dude. RVD crotches him on the barricade and delivers the diving spinning leg drop from the apron, before rolling Callihan back inside for a bit of Rolling Thunder.

RVD hits the ropes and Sami goes low with a dropkick to the knees. He follows with a splash in the corner and a running lariat. Cactus Special coming, but Forbes is up on the apron again. He goes after her, and Van Dam catches him in the back of the head with a spinning heel kick. RVD up top – split-leg moonsault!

Van Dam gets two and heads to the top rope again, but Callihan catches him climbing and delivers a Hangman’s Neckbreaker for an incredibly close nearfall. Forbes gets in the ring again, twerking in the corner, and at this point even commentary is yelling about why she hasn’t been ejected. Van Dam tries to roll up Callihan, but Callihan counters into a pin of his own to steal it.

Winner: Sami Callihan

Sami walks up the ramp after scoring the win, but decides to come back for Katie Forbes. Van Dam attacks him from behind for at least the 6th time in 15 minutes, and attacks with a steel chair. Back in the ring RVD holds the chair in place while Forbes runs at it with her ass, destroying Callihan in the corner.

Wrestle House

In intentionally over-the-top dramatic sit-down interviews Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and John E. Bravo discuss the awkward triangle between them. Taya is livid that her friend and her tag team partner kept such a huge secret from her.

The Wrestle House roster is outside Johnny Swinger’s door trying to get him to come out, promising not to make fun of him. He’s dressed up and painted like Crazzy Steve. Matt Borne is rolling over in his grave. Tommy Dreamer also tells Bravo that he’ll be the special referee between Taya and Rosemary tonight.

CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>>