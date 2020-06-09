IMPACT WRESTLING RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE VIRTUOSA DEBUTS, KNOCKOUTS TITLE ON THE LINE!

IMPACT Wrestling Results

June 9, 2020

Don Callis and Scott D’Amore are show discussing something in an office backstage, but we can’t hear what they’re saying. Josh Matthews welcomes us to the show and talks about the impending announcement about the future of the IMPACT World Championship.

KEN SHAMROCK vs. MICHAEL ELGIN vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Elgin comes out first and Shamrock rushes the ring, throwing punches before the bell rings. The lights go out and Sami Callihan appears in the ring, watching the other two brawl from the corner. Elgin and Callihan brawl to the floor and Shamrock somehow flies over the ropes to take them both out.

Back in the ring Shamrock armdrags Elgin. He and Callihan come face-to-face but Elgin clotheslines them both, then slams Sami down hard with a huge STO. Falcon arrow for a two-count. Shamrock comes back with belly-to-belly suplexes for both men. Callihan gives him the middle finger and gets punched in the face a half dozen times as a result.

Callihan goes low with a dropkick to take out Old Man Shamrock’s knees, and follows with a sliding elbow strike. He trades forearms with Elgin (probably not a good idea) but gets German suplexed. Shamrock tries to put the ankle lock on Big Mike but gets caught with a DDT. SHAMROCK POPS RIGHT BACK UP! Elgin hits him with an enzuigiri and another DDT. HE’S RIGHT BACK UP AGAIN!

This time Shamrock gets the ankle lock slapped on. Elgin pulls himself to the corner, and actually rips off the bottom turnbuckle clawing for an escape. The ref doesn’t have to break it up, as there’s no breaks in a triple threat. Callihan makes the save by grabbing Mike’s hand to stop him from tapping. Shamrock puts the ankle lock on Sami, but Elgin shoves them both into the exposed turnbuckle. ELGIN BOMB ON SHAMROCK! 1…2…3!

Winner: Michael Elgin

After the match, a pissed off Shamrock freaks out and gets in Sami Callihan’s face. They tease a handshake, which has been a long time coming, but the lights go out and Callihan disappears.

Madison Rayne tells us that her “sources” say fans will be “shocked” at Slammiversary, as it pertains to the many former WWE names that were teased in a recent vignette promoting the PPV.

