IMPACT Wrestling Reveals 2020 ‘Moment Of The Year’ & ‘Match Of The Year’ Winners

IMPACT Wrestling finished off the year with its second of two 2020 Year-End Awards specials on AXS TV and Twitch this Tuesday night, crowning the 2020 Moment of the Year and Match of the Year.

The first six awards were announced last week:

Finishing Move of the Year: Magic Killer (Good Brothers)

Magic Killer (Good Brothers) One to Watch in 2021: Chris Bey

Chris Bey X-Division Star of the Year: Ace Austin

Ace Austin Tag Team of the Year: The North

The North Knockout of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo Wrestler of the Year: Deonna Purrazzo

And the final two awards were announced this week:

Moment of the Year: Debuts & Returns at Slammiversary

Debuts & Returns at Slammiversary Match of the Year: Slammiversary 5-Way

The 2020 Moment of the Year was more like several moments taking place across one very eventful pay-per-view. I’m not exactly sure who gets the trophy on this one, but the award goes to the Motor City Machine Guns, EC3 and Eric Young returning, and The Good Brothers and Heath debuting at Slammiversary.

The 2020 Match of the Year comes from that very same pay-per-view, but is very well-deserved. The Slammiversary five-way elimination match crowned a new IMPACT World Champion while seamlessly navigating the chaotic waters of EY’s new ruthless character, Rich Swann’s injury, and Trey Miguel’s unhealthy obsession with hurting Ace Austin that ultimately cost him the world title.

