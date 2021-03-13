Five big championship defenses, a Hold Harmless match and more are planned for this evening’s IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice event, the third IMPACT Plus exclusively special of 2021.

For those who need a refresher on the current landscape, we’ll break down some of the bigger marquee matches below. You can also check out this week’s IMPACT Wrestling television results. Join us tonight at 8:00 PM ET for live coverage.

MAIN EVENT: World Title Unification Match

Around this time last year, Moose was on a conquest to prove that he was better than anyone that came through the doors of Total Nonstop Action back in its heyday. This was supposed to lead to a big match at the one-off throwback special TNA: There’s No Place Like Home during WrestleCon weekend in April. When that didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moose was left carrying around the old TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt for the last 11 months, claiming to be the IMPACT’s “real” world champion.

The collision between Moose and Rich Swann has been coming for a long time. In fact, back in January the big man intentionally lost an “I QUIT” match to Swann’s BFF Willie Mack in order to extort a future title opportunity out of the champion. He actually beat up Mack so badly that his opponent was essentially non-responsive, and Moose refused to stop pummeling him until Swann agreed to the title match.

The fact that Moose has had two wait an additional two months to actually receive his one-on-one match. After Swann’s successful defense over Tommy Dreamer at No Surrender, Moose brutally attacked the IMPACT world champion and attacked his surgically repaired knee.

Sick of his attitude, Scott D’Amore announced that the TNA World Heavyweight title had been officially sanctioned by the promotion, forcing Moose to defend his prized possession in a world title unification match against Swann here tonight at Sacrifice. The stakes are even bigger than that, however. The winner will go on to defend the Unified IMPACT World Championship against Kenny Omega at Rebellion on April 24.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: The Good Brothers vs FinJuice

David Finlay and Juice Robinson are currently on loan from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. While it’s likely their trip through the “forbidden door” will be a short one, promotions bringing outside forces in to challenge their champions is a time-honored tradition in wrestling; one I’m glad we’re getting back to with borders opening up a bit. Without cross-promotional rivalries it can incredibly tricky to establish strong, long-term champions without burning through a roster.

Let’s not discount FinJuice’s chances too quickly, however. They ended 2020 with an exceptional performance in the World Tag League, making it to the finals of the round robin tournament before ultimately losing to the Guerrillas of Destiny. They’ve already scored wins over two teams in IMPACT so far, and just this week David Finlay beat Chase Owens to advance to the second round of the New Japan Cup.

The crux of this rivalry is based on the idea that Finlay and Robinson were Young Lions (or “young boys”) training at the New Japan dojo when Anderson and Gallows were on top as members of Bullet Club. It’s kind of a stretch because as far as I know, they were just starting out there during the last few months before the Good Brothers left for WWE. It’s still a good concept, and playing off Young Lion history is a very New Japan way to run a program in IMPACT.

Anywho… FinJuice are clearly not young boys anymore. They’re former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and 2019 World Tag League winners. They have won championship gold on the grand stage of Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome — and they did it by beating members of the Bullet Club, by the way. Getting the Good Brothers to see them as peers hasn’t really gone over well, as you might expect, leading to this title match.

X-DIVISION TITLE MATCH: TJP vs Ace Austin

It’s really, really easy to hate Ace Austin but the slimeball of the IMPACT X-Division does a legitimate complaint. He started the year by winning three matches over the course of 40 minutes in one night, winning the Super X Cup tournament. That award was supposed to come with a future X-Division Championship opportunity, but it has taken three months for him to finally get a one-on-one match.

It’s not that TJP has been an absentee champion. In fact, since he’s working for IMPACT, MLW and New Japan at the same time I feel like I see him every time I turn on the television. For whatever reason, Scott D’Amore has just continued to give TJP different challengers, while Austin has had to compete in matches like the Triple Threat Revolver just to get the title match he’s already earned.

That said… this may not be the night Austin finally gets what he wants. Thanks to some shenanigans, Chris Bey defeated him one-on-one this week on IMPACT television (in a great match). There has been some speculation that IMPACT may add Bey to the match as a reward, once again giving Ace a reason to complain and campaign for another shot if he’s unsuccessful tonight.

MATCH CARD

IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice 2021

World Title Unification Match

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose

IMPACT X-Division Title Match

TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

The Good Brothers (c) vs. David Finlay & Juice Robinson

IMPACT Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB

Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace

Hold Harmless Match

Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards

Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. Violent By Design

The Decay vs. Reno Scum

Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb