Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results: Moose & Rich Swann World Title Unification Match
IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice Results
March 13, 2021
The Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def. Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)
The Decay showed off some new double team combos early on. These two have a surprising amount of immediate chemistry in the ring together. In an interesting twist, Reno Scum managed to isolate Taurus and chip away at him with quick, alternating tags for several minutes. You’d think it would be the other way around, but Steve got the hot tag and ran wild, looking awesome as he took out two guys twice his size (if not more).
Taurus came back in and the ref lost control of things, as the match devolved into a bit of a brawl. Luster attacked Steve outside the ring. Rosemary sprayed green mist in Luster’s eyes taking him out of the equation, allowing Taurus to hit a spinning Michinoku Driver on Thornstowe to get the win.
Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb def. Havok & Nevaeh
Havok and Nevaeh dominated earlier as Tenille only wanted to get physical when she could pick her spots and made Kaleb take most of the bumps. Tenille managed to catch Nevaeh with a cheap shot and choked her in the ropes as Kaleb took photos at ringside, mocking their opponents. Kaleb did basic wrestling moves to cut off a tag or keep Nevaeh isolated, but Tenille did most of the actual offense.
Havok got the tag at the end and destroyed both of them. Nevaeh came back to get her revenge, had Tenille in a pin, but the referee was too busy arguing with Havok to realize it. Kaleb snuck in and reversed the pin, allowing Tenille to pick up the three-count.
Violent By Design (Deaner & Joe Doering) def. Chris Sabin & James Storm
Doering ran through both opponents early on with double clotheslines and backbreakers. They picked apart Storm and put the boots to “The Cowboy” in the corner. Storm rallied with big right hands and an overhead belly-to-belly to Deaner, tagging in Sabin who lit him up with kicks and heavy knees. Quick tags and lots of good double team offense from Beer Guns.
Doering cut off their momentum by dropping Storm’s spine on the edge of the ring, before slapping on a headlock. Deaner tagged in for more of the same. Sabin would eventually get the hot tag and clean house, before going back and forth with Deaner in a very good exchange.
Eric Young got on the apron and the referee went down in the chaos. Jake Something ran around and brawled with EY as the others continued to fight in and around the ring. Out of nowhere Rhino made his return and Gored the hell out of Chris Sabin. Deaner crawled over to get the pin, and VBD posed with their new member.
Impact
Moose Comments On Unified World Title Loss, Plans To Take Time Off & “Think About The Future”
Moose may be taking some time away from IMPACT Wrestling following his main event loss to Rich Swann this Saturday night at the IMPACT Plus exclusive Sacrifice event.
The big man came up just short in the match, which unified his recently sanctioned TNA World Heavyweight Championship with the official IMPACT World Championship. Not for lack of effort though, as he shocked the world with some impressive moves including an Avalanche Fallaway Press Slam from the top rope.
“Tonight I proved that I’m undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers in the world,” Moose tweeted after the pay-per-view. “I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the future.”
For the first time in 11 months, Moose will not be holding the TNA world title the next time he walks down the ramp on IMPACT television.
Tonight I proved that I'm undoubtedly the Best Big Man in professional wrestling and one of the best wrestlers In the world. I came short of becoming the undisputed champion. Will take time off to reevaluate the past Rebuild Refocus Rebrand and think about the Future. pic.twitter.com/iub0MDvxaz
— THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) March 14, 2021
Impact
Good Brothers Defeated! New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice
FinJuice has dethroned the Good Brothers!
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson kicked the Forbidden Door off its hinges tonight at IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice, defeating “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson and the “Big LG” Doc Gallows to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.
FinJuice came over from New Japan for the last set of IMPACT television tapings and quickly set up a program with the Good Brothers that led up to this championship match exclusively on IMPACT Plus.
The crux of their feud was that Finlay and Robinson were still trainees at the New Japan Dojo when they were on top of the company as members of the Bullet Club. They have since gone on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and the 2019 World Tag League, but the Good Brothers have refused to acknowledge them as anything other than “young boys”.
It looks like Anderson and Gallows will have no choice but to acknowledge the new champions after Sacrifice. This victory for the young FinJuice is actually a fairly significant accomplishment. This was the first time either of the Good Brothers have actually been pinned in a tag team match since leaving WWE.
.@MachineGunKA sends @THEdavidfinlay CRASHING on top of the turnbuckle. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/WX17fDChTQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
Juice POWERS @MachineGunKA down to the mat. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/wFjFNHP75U
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
Impact
New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
Inevitable.
That has been the mantra of IMPACT Wrestling’s rising sensation Ace Austin, who tonight captured the coveted X-Division Championship for the second time in his career.
The 2021 Super X Cup winner defeated three men in nearly 40 minutes of action to earn this opportunity back in January. It took more than two months for management to finally give him the one-on-one match he was promised, and Austin took full advantage at tonight’s IMPACT Plus exclusive Sacrifice event, defeating TJP to recapture the gold.
Austin held the X-Division title for nearly six months in his first reign, dethroning Jake Crist in a five-person ladder match at Bound for Glory 2019. He successfully defended the belt on IMPACT television and across the independent scene racking up wins against names like Ace Romero, Eddie Edwards, Moose and all three of The Rascalz.
This is one way to get somebody to look up so you can kick them in the face. #Sacrifice @MegaTJP @The_Ace_Austin pic.twitter.com/yTwmydkSEt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
Some quick misdirection allows @MegaTJP to NAIL a springboard DDT. #Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/kp2LLWLFry
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 14, 2021
Moose Comments On Unified World Title Loss, Plans To Take Time Off & “Think About The Future”
New Unified IMPACT World Champion Crowned At Sacrifice
Good Brothers Defeated! New IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Sacrifice
New X-Division Champion Crowned At IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice
