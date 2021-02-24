Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Once Again Officially Recognizes TNA World Heavyweight Title
The TNA World Heavyweight Championship is once again “officially” recognized as a sanctioned championship by IMPACT Wrestling.
IMPACT EVP and on-screen authority figure Scott D’Amore made the announcement on this Tuesday night’s episode on AXS TV, after Moose took up residence in the ring and threatened to hold the show hostage.
Moose was promised a world title match earlier this year when facing Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match. He had actually knocked his opponent out cold and continued to batter him until IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann agreed to put his title on the line.
This Tuesday night, Moose attacked Jake Something and speared him through a table just moments after Something had won a Tables Match against his cousin Cody Deaner.
D’Amore announced that since Moose was demanding a world title match, he would officially sanction the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and book him against Jake Something in the show’s main event.
BREAKING: @ScottDAmore has sanctioned the TNA World Heavyweight Championship as an OFFICIAL World Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMooseNation @JakeSomething_ pic.twitter.com/wxnETAIUgQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Tables Match, Moose Defends TNA World Title, The Rise Of Something
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 23, 2021
Tables Match: Jake Something def. Cody Deaner.
Moose ran out and speared through a table in the corner as he was celebrating. He sat on a chair and demanded his world title match with Rich Swann or there would be no IMPACT tonight. Scott D’Amore told him to get out of the ring because Swann isn’t cleared to compete nor was he in the arena. D’Amore gave him his world title match in the form of officially re-sanctioning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Something recovered and had to be held back by officials, so D’Amore announced Moose vs. Something for the TNA belt in the main event.
Six-Man Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & Black Taurus & Chris Bey def. Josh Alexander & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack.
Next week it will be Austin vs. Taurus vs. Bey in a triple threat match with the winner becoming the #1 contender to the X-Division Championship.
Sami Callihan mocked Trey backstage for choking once again, and claimed that he has no passion for the business. This has been going on for weeks and Trey usually takes the high road and walks away, but this time he swung on Callihan and the two brawled before officials split them up.
Havok tried to make up with Nevaeh after their recent string of losses, but Nevaeh said they needed to take some time and figure out where to go next. Tenille and Kaleb tried to convince Havok to join up with them, but she wasn’t interested.
Non-Title Match: The Good Brothers def. Team XXXL
Good Brothers bragged about their win and beating up XXXL backstage, but David Finlay and Juice Robinson said it took them too long and claimed they were slowing down. FinJuice took shots at them only being good when they were hung over.
Brian Myers came out and ran a video from his lawyer explaining that because of unsafe working conditions in IMPACT he has advised his client not to compete. Therefor he has hired Hernandez to replace him.
Eddie Edwards def. Hernendez
Scott D’Amore told Brian Myers that it was IMPACT’s doctors who determined if he was fit to compete, not his lawyer. Myers will take on Edwards next week. D’Amore announced an Eye for an Eye Match but he wasn’t serious, and mocked how stupid of a concept that would be, especially when the wrestlers come back a few weeks later and are totally fine. Take that, Vince…
Jazz & Jordynne Grace def. Kimber Lee & Susan
Jazz and Jordynne are now the #1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, held by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.
Backstage ODB was shown laid out having been attacked.
TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) def. Jake Something
The main event was a wild brawl that started with Something attacking before the bell. Jake stood his own blow for blow, and nearly put Moose away a few times including a pop-up powerbomb. He eventually got caught with a spear after a hard fought battle.
Moose beat down Something with a steel chair after the match until Rich Swann hit the ring. A huge swarm of officials and security split them apart. Scott D’Amore officially announced Rich Swann vs. Moose for the IMPACT World Championship on 3/13 at Sacrifice.
IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Deaners Settle Family Business In Tables Match, X-Division 6-Man Tag
It’s family business tonight on IMPACT Wrestling, as the newly unleashed Jake Something battles his cousin in a Tables Match, plus the best of the X-Division on display in a six-man tag team match with future championship ramifications.
Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 PM ET.
Tables Match: Jake Something vs. Cody Deaner
Nearing the end of 2020, Cody Deaner found himself coming off a string of losses and several beatdowns at the hands of Eric Young and his gang of brainwashed psychopaths known as Violent By Design. After losing a one-on-one match with EY on the December 8 edition of IMPACT, Deaner shed his first name and joined up with VBD, turning on his cousin and tag team partner Cousin Jake.
In the fallout, Jake resumed using his name from the independents, Jake Something. He would lose a six-man Old School Rules match to VBD at IMPACT Hard To Kill, and lost again to Joe Doering, but at No Surrender he got a measure of revenge defeating cousin Deaner.
After the match, the group threatened to put Jake through a table, but Deaner promised to handle his family business himself in this Tables Match. And if he loses, he’s willing to pay the price at the hands of Violent By Design.
Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
This is a rematch from the January 19 edition of IMPACT. Kimber Lee has since scored a singles victory over Knockouts legend ODB, but ODB teamed with Grace and Jazz to pick up a six-woman tag team victory at IMPACT No Surrender. It’s also likely that whoever wins this match will move up the ranks for a future Knockouts Tag Team Championships match.
Josh Alexander & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin & Black Taurus & Chris Bey
This match is going to hit so damn hard. Each one of these stars have been built up as a strong act in recent weeks and months, outside of Mexico’s Black Taurus who is just a straight-up badass.
Josh Alexander has been on an incredible sprint since parting with “All Ego” Ethan Page, teaming with Matt Cardona for a tag team win over Ace Austin and Madman Fulton last month, before turning his attention to the X-Division title. He won an amazing Triple Threat Revolver at IMPACT No Surrender to earn a title opportunity, but fell short in an equally amazing attempt at champion TJP.
Trey Miguel has been on a whole different level since re-signing with IMPACT and going it alone. Ace Austin also has a valid case after winning the 2021 Super X Cup and consistently being denied a singles match for the championship.
This is definitely going to be one to watch. Scott D’Amore has already announced that the winning trio will face each other in a triple threat match next week to determine the new #1 contender to the X-Division Championship.
As of now these are the only matches officially announced for tonight’s show. The new one-hour kickoff show “Before The IMPACT” also airs on AXS TV and will feature a singles match between Fallah Bahh and Johnny Swinger.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
It’s Sunday, you know what that means. As ever, it is time to Break It Down, as we take a detailed look back on the last week of wrestling, taking a look at what has worked, and what has fallen short, in what’s been another action-packed set of shows.
As ever, there have been some highlights and lowlights, but there have been some brilliant matches throughout the week which have kept fans entertained. But which of the shows was the true standout?
WWE Raw continued in its recent tradition of being a very long three-hour show, and while certain moments worked, and were enjoyable, there are too many moments that simply don’t work. The Miz TV opening segment wasn’t exciting, but it does make sense on his behalf to pull out of the Elimination Chamber.
The six-man tag team match featuring The Hurt Business against Riddle and Lucha House Party was a very average match, and the Lacey Evans announcement renders that recent storyline fairly pointless. It’s not been a great story anyway, and the fact a tag team match had Asuka as a bit-part player just showcases where the women’s division is at right now.
Kofi Kingston and The Miz did have a nice match against each other, which was great to see, but the overwhelming positive of this show was the gauntlet match. It’s a stipulation WWE typically does very good at, and this was no different.
