IMPACT Wrestling Results

February 23, 2021

Tables Match: Jake Something def. Cody Deaner.

Moose ran out and speared through a table in the corner as he was celebrating. He sat on a chair and demanded his world title match with Rich Swann or there would be no IMPACT tonight. Scott D’Amore told him to get out of the ring because Swann isn’t cleared to compete nor was he in the arena. D’Amore gave him his world title match in the form of officially re-sanctioning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Something recovered and had to be held back by officials, so D’Amore announced Moose vs. Something for the TNA belt in the main event.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & Black Taurus & Chris Bey def. Josh Alexander & Trey Miguel & Willie Mack.

Next week it will be Austin vs. Taurus vs. Bey in a triple threat match with the winner becoming the #1 contender to the X-Division Championship.

Sami Callihan mocked Trey backstage for choking once again, and claimed that he has no passion for the business. This has been going on for weeks and Trey usually takes the high road and walks away, but this time he swung on Callihan and the two brawled before officials split them up.

Havok tried to make up with Nevaeh after their recent string of losses, but Nevaeh said they needed to take some time and figure out where to go next. Tenille and Kaleb tried to convince Havok to join up with them, but she wasn’t interested.

Non-Title Match: The Good Brothers def. Team XXXL

Good Brothers bragged about their win and beating up XXXL backstage, but David Finlay and Juice Robinson said it took them too long and claimed they were slowing down. FinJuice took shots at them only being good when they were hung over.

Brian Myers came out and ran a video from his lawyer explaining that because of unsafe working conditions in IMPACT he has advised his client not to compete. Therefor he has hired Hernandez to replace him.

Eddie Edwards def. Hernendez

Scott D’Amore told Brian Myers that it was IMPACT’s doctors who determined if he was fit to compete, not his lawyer. Myers will take on Edwards next week. D’Amore announced an Eye for an Eye Match but he wasn’t serious, and mocked how stupid of a concept that would be, especially when the wrestlers come back a few weeks later and are totally fine. Take that, Vince…

Jazz & Jordynne Grace def. Kimber Lee & Susan

Jazz and Jordynne are now the #1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, held by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

Backstage ODB was shown laid out having been attacked.

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) def. Jake Something

The main event was a wild brawl that started with Something attacking before the bell. Jake stood his own blow for blow, and nearly put Moose away a few times including a pop-up powerbomb. He eventually got caught with a spear after a hard fought battle.

Moose beat down Something with a steel chair after the match until Rich Swann hit the ring. A huge swarm of officials and security split them apart. Scott D’Amore officially announced Rich Swann vs. Moose for the IMPACT World Championship on 3/13 at Sacrifice.