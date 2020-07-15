IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary
July 18, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling’s second biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Slammiversary, airs this Saturday on pay-per-view through FITE TV.
Bell time is 7:00 PM ET.
* * *
IMPACT World Championship Match
Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBA
X-Division Championship Match
Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
Knockouts Championship Match
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match
Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match
The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan
TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match
Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer