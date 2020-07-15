IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

July 18, 2020

IMPACT Wrestling’s second biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Slammiversary, airs this Saturday on pay-per-view through FITE TV.

Bell time is 7:00 PM ET. Join us for live coverage throughout the show right here on ProWrestling.com, and check back throughout the week for updates, match previews and classic Slammiversary reviews.

IMPACT World Championship Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBA

X-Division Championship Match

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer