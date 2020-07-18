IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary

July 18, 2020

Nashville, TN

We are live and kicking things off with The Rascalz! Answering the open challenge tonight will be…

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Dez and Sabin lock up in the center of the ring and jockey for position. After breaking even they try again, and Sabin catches his opponent with a wild combination into a Japanese armdrag. Dez hits the ropes and delivers a springboard hurricanrana! Wentz makes the tag and hits the Bronco Buster in the corner, hits a DDT in the center and makes the cover for two.

The Rascalz alternate in and out with quick tags, delivering a half dozen sentons over the ropes. Shelley finally breaks it up and the two work over Dez with nasty kicks. He rolls to the outside and gets punted in the face. Wents makes the tag, but suffers the same fate. He starts to trade elbow shots, but gets dropped by Shelley. Don’t trade strikes with Motor City.

In comes Sabin, who gets a bit of revenge for the beatdown earlier. He calls for the Brainbuster and… delivers for two. Right into a standing armbar. Wentz nearly gets to the ropes, but Shelley comes off the top rope with a double ax handle on the arm. Motor city pulls him to his feet and hits a double spin kick combination, nearly knocking him out.

Dez eventually gets the hot tag and jumps off Sabin’s back to knock down Shelley with a Superman Punch. The Rascalz rally with stereo splashes in opposite corners. Superkicks for all! Wentz delivers a diving double stomp through Shelley’s chest, but it’s broken up. Sabin eats a Codebreaker, but gets his knees up to block a Swanton Bomb.

Shelley delivers a release German suplex that nearly drops Dez on his head, and Sabin follows with a missile dropkick. Motor City hits Skull & Bones on Wentz for two-and-three-quarters. Things break down into a wild brawl as kicks and crazy combinations fly everywhere. This time they hit the Death Bomb (a double Penta Driver) and get the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

