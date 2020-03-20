IMPACT Wrestling Still Set For Hour-Long TNA Special on AXS TV

Despite IMPACT Wrestling having to cancel their “TNA: No Place Like Home” event over WrestleMania weekend, the promotion will still be showing their 1-hour retrospective about their days as Total Nonstop Action.

The special will air directly after IMPACT Wrestling on March 31st at 10pm ET on AXS TV, and is being advertised as featuring “old school TNA branding” and “all-new matches.”

Join us on March 31st at 10pm ET on @AXSTV as TNA returns to television for a one-hour special with old school TNA branding and all-new matches featuring stars of TNA’s past. #TNAonAXSTV

IMPACT’s “TNA: No Place Like Home” event was originally scheduled to take place on April 2nd at WrestleCon. An Ultimate X Match, and a King of The Mountain Match were both going to take place.