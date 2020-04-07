Impact Wrestling Taping Months Of Content This Week, Status Of Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling will be taping a full two months of television on a closed set over the course of the next three days, according to Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio.

Impact has two episodes remaining from their last set of television tapings, and their second to last episode with a live audience airs tonight on AXS TV.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that he was told the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view set for April 19 is still planned to take place in some way, shape or form.

While they could tape an empty arena pay-per-view, it’s also possible they could rework it into a special on Impact television, AXS or Impact Plus. Matches for the show are expected to be announced on tonight’s broadcast.