IMPACT Wrestling Teases New Mystery Signing; “Slammiversary Just Got A Lot More Interesting”

For weeks, IMPACT Wrestling has been teasing the return or arrival of several major stars for their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view, taking place this Saturday, July 18 on FITE TV.

What we know at this point is that “at least one former world champion” will be returning to the company, and that “he won’t be alone”. A vignette showing a hooded figure pouring what looks like whiskey into three glasses has been airing for weeks now.

The Aces & Eights faction may also be returning. Backstage producer D’Lo Brown was shown on the phone with an unknown individual saying that he wants to get the gang back together, before revealing his old Aces & Eights leather cut.

Among the names that have been teased are Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis, Curt Hawkins, Rusev (although he has COVID-19 so that’s likely not happening), Bully Ray, Sting, Kurt Angle, and many others.

This week’s IMPACT Wrestling continued the weekly teases, as a video aired at the end of the broadcast showing paperwork being transported from an individual’s home to the arena, where Scott D’Amore opened an envelope and said that Slammiversary just got a lot more interesting.

