IMPACT Wrestling Teases The Return Of Aces & Eights

Are the Aces & Eights returning to IMPACT Wrestling?

In the closing moments of this Tuesday night’s show, producer D’Lo Brown appeared in a backstage segment telling a mysterious individual on his laptop that he’d “like to get the band back together”.

D’Lo was at one point the “Vice President” of the Aces & Eights stable, which first debuted on TNA Wrestling television in 2016. The stable was largely a vehicle for Bully Ray’s run as the promotion’s top heel and eventual world champion.

Other members of Aces & Eights included Devon, Brooke Hogan, Ken Anderson, Taz – who obviously won’t be appearing in any kind of comeback – Luke Gallows, Mike Knox, Garrett Bischoff and Wes Brisco.

IMPACT has been heavily teasing several major debuts for their upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 18.