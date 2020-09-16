IMPACT Wrestling Teases The Return Of Su Yung, IMPACT ‘After Shock’ Post Show (Video)

Is The “Undead Bride” Returning?

IMPACT Wrestling ran an angle on this Tuesday night’s during a Knockouts tag team match that saw Susie show signs of her “Undead Bride” persona, Su Yung, reemerging. She actually used her old finishing move, the Panic Switch, to score a tag team victory over Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

After the bout, friend and tag partner Kylie Rae had to snap Susie out of her trance-like state, after which they returned to celebrating their big win. Susie battles Kimber Lee in singles action on the September 22 edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Featured below is this week’s IMPACT Wrestling “After Shock” post show, hosted by Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs.