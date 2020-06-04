IMPACT Wrestling To Make Announcement On Future Of The World Title

IMPACT Wrestling is set to make an announcement on the future of the IMPACT World Championship next Tuesday night.

Champion Tessa Blanchard has not wrestled a match since the March 6-7 television tapings in Atlanta, GA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The official company line is that she is/was stuck in Mexico.

Blanchard was originally set to defend in a triple threat match against Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin at IMPACT Rebellion. The April pay-per-view was later split into a two-week television special, but the match was scrapped.

This is actually the second time IMPACT has had to make an announcement on the future of the title.

When Blanchard did not attend the April television tapings, a tournament was rolled out to determine a new #1 contender. That tournament wrapped up this past week on IMPACT Wrestling, with Ace Austin defeating Zachary Wentz (a late replacement for Trey Miguel) to win it all.

The idea was that the tournament would get them through the first week of June, and that Blanchard would be back in action to defend the title at their most recent set of tapings – that didn’t happen.

IMPACT already has the next month of television in the can, and their annual Slammiversary pay-per-view has been announced for July 18. We’ll get a look at what their plan is next Tuesday night.