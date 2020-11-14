IMPACT Wrestling ‘Turning Point’ Airs Live Tonight On IMPACT Plus & FITE TV – Four Title Matches, James Storm Returns & More

IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight with Turning Point 2020, streaming live on the newly improved IMPACT Plus streaming app at 8:00 PM ET. The show is also available as an independent pay-per-view on FITE TV.

Match Card:

— IMPACT World Title: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

— IMPACT Tag Team Titles: The North (c) vs. Good Brothers

— Knockouts Title: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

— Jordynne Grace & Tenille vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

— X-Division Title: Rohit Raju Open Challenge

— Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

— Moose vs. Willie Mack

— Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

— Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. XXXL