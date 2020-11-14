IMPACT Wrestling ‘Turning Point’ Airs Live Tonight On IMPACT Plus & FITE TV – Four Title Matches, James Storm Returns & More

IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight with Turning Point 2020, streaming live on the newly improved IMPACT Plus streaming app at 8:00 PM ET. The show is also available as an independent pay-per-view on FITE TV.
Match Card:
— IMPACT World Title: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan
— IMPACT Tag Team Titles: The North (c) vs. Good Brothers
— Knockouts Title: Su Yung (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
— Jordynne Grace & Tenille vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
— X-Division Title: Rohit Raju Open Challenge
— Brian Myers vs. Swoggle
— Moose vs. Willie Mack
— Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari
— Chris Sabin & James Storm vs. XXXL