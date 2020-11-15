IMPACT Wrestling Turning Point Results

November 14, 2020

Eddie Edwards def. Daivari (results)

Jordynne Grace & Tenille vs. Taya & Rosemary (results)

Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

Edwards takes things to the mat right away and locks in a side headlock. Daivari battles out but gets caught with a series of armdrags and finds himself right back in the headlock. Edwards breaks the hold to hit a vertical suplex and goes right back to the hold.

Eventually Daivari rallies with right hands and a neckbreaker, before taking Edwards to the outside and bashing his arm and shoulder against the ring steps a few times. He slows things back down in the ring, targeting the shoulder with stomps and whips into the corner.

Daivari controls the match for several minutes with basic offense. Stomps on the shoulder. Tosses into the barricade. An occasional suplex. Edwards finally catches him with a backpack stunner to get some space, and climbs to the top turnbuckle before Daivari crotches him on the ropes.

Daivari makes the mistake of slapping his opponent a few times, mocking him, and Edwards comes to life with wild rights and lefts. Edwards hits the Blue Thunder Bomb for two. He lines up for the Boston Knee Party, but Daivari rolls him up and puts his feet on the ropes for leverage. The ref sees it and breaks it up, and while Daivari argues with him, Eddie hits the BKP to win.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

