In-Ring Action Returns To 205 Live Tonight; Two Matches Announces For The Show

In-ring action returns to WWE 205 Live tonight, for the first time in several weeks. Both Tony Nese vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Tehuti Mles have been confirmed for the show, which airs exclusively on the WWE Network immediately after Friday Night Smackdown.

While WWE has been taping content at the Performance Center in Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has opted to air weekly specials focusing on one member of the Cruiserweight roster, showcasing one of their matches and a classic match that helped shape them as a performer.