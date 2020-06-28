Independent Wrestler Reportedly Had NXT Offer Pulled Due To #SpeakingOut Movement

The recent #SpeakingOut movement has caused some major changes in the wrestling world, and it has been reported one talent has had an NXT offer pulled.

The wrestling world has taken a real stand against those who were accused during the #SpeakingOut movement with WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW all having a clear and firm approach.

It was announced earlier this week that both Ligero and Travis Banks had been released from WWE, with Jack Gallagher also being released as well.

But it isn’t just talent who was under contract that WWE is no longer working with due to allegations. According to a report by Jon Alba, one independent wrestler, whose identity he kept private, has had an offer to work with WWE NXT pulled.

This is down to allegations made against them, with WWE opting to not take a chance on them due to the situation, showing how seriously the company is taking all the allegations coming out.

I’ve heard from multiple sources about #WWE pulling a contract offer from a top young talent involved in the recent string of sexual allegations that have come out about pro wrestlers. Obviously a situation the company (and everyone) has to take very seriously. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 27, 2020