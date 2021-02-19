Indi Hartwell has recently been thriving as a member of The Way, but she admitted that she originally doubted if she should be involved.

The Way has been one of the top factions in WWE NXT since its inception, but she admitted to Newshub that she didn’t initially think she was good enough to be involved.

“It was really humbling to me that the company trusted me in that situation at this early stage of my career. Johnny and Candice are exceptional talents and I can’t even quantify how much I am learning from them every day. And that’s not just in-ring stuff. They are both so well-rounded as performers, so my promo work has to be up to scratch to hang with them and that’s been a big focus for me. Honestly, I didn’t think I was good enough to be in a program with Johnny and Candice, but I am so happy with how the storyline is playing out and the best is yet to come for us.”

Hartwell then spoke about the influences she had early on in wrestling, with the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn match between Sasha Banks and Bayley being an influence for her, and she admitted she’d like to work with them down the line.