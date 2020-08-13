According to reports by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, during the most recent WWE NXT tapings, there was an injury scare with a top talent.

WWE taped next week’s episode of the black and gold brand and that included the qualifying match for the North American Championship ladder match between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland.

During that match, there was a scary moment where the match was stopped following a bump that saw Gargano land on his head. The action was stopped as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, as well as other officials, came down to check on Gargano.

Thankfully, he was deemed to be okay and the match ended up being re-started and completed so this will be edited out to make a smooth transition in the match.

Gargano was said to have apologized to everyone after the match for the delay in the WWE NXT taping. The report noted that Gargano appeared to be fine several minutes after the match was over, and he was going to be checked on after the match as well.