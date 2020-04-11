Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara To Battle ‘Pineapple Pete’ On AEW Dynamite

As you’ve likely noticed, All Elite Wrestling has recently been using members of their roster, in addition to various indie wrestlers to fill out their small ringside “audience” for AEW Dynamite.

On the April 8th edition of the show, former world champion Chris Jericho joined Tony Schiavone throughout the night at the commentary booth, and in true Y2J fashion he made sure to constantly rag on just about everyone not in his Inner Circle faction.

One of the indie talents that got the most recognition from Jericho was the 17-year veteran and man of about a thousand nicknames (Slam McNasty, Clothesline Jenkins, Captain Crunk, etc.), Sugar Dunkerton.

Dunkerton recently appeared on an episode of AEW DARK and has likely filmed more content for upcoming shows at this week’s set of tapings. He was seen on Dynamite in the crowd, cheering loudly and reacting to everything the babyfaces were doing throughout the night.

Jericho eventually took exception to Suge’s cheery demeanor and made fun of his wild, tropical button-down shirt by calling him “Pineapple Pete” multiple times during Dynamite.

Well, it looks like the Inner Circle leader has pulled some strings, because AEW has officially announced that Sammy Guevara will take on Sugar Dunkerton in singles competition next Wednesday night!