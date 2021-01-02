WWE
Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
The January 8th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be highlighted by an Intercontinental Championship match.
That bout will see Big E put his title on the line for the first time against Apollo Crews. This comes after Big E and Crews teamed up on this week’s SmackDown to defeat former champion Sami Zayn and King Corbin.
NEXT FRIDAY on #SmackDown…@WWEBigE puts the #ICTitle on the line against @WWEApollo! pic.twitter.com/VorB04AtnX
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2021
This will mark the first time the competitors have met in singles competition, having only shared the ring in Royal Rumble matches. Though he has never held the title, Crews has challenged for the Intercontinental Championship a handful of times in his career. He recently came up short via count-out in a title match against Zayn.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WWE news and results.
WWE
Sonya Deville Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Now that 2020 is over, so is Sonya Deville’s break from WWE.
Deville made a brief, albeit head-turning, appearance backstage during the New Year’s Day edition of Friday Night SmackDown. WWE commentators noted that she is reinstated and will be back on SmackDown going forward.
WOAH. @SonyaDevilleWWE is BACK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/AcId1KWFDV
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2021
Deville has been off television since SummerSlam in August after losing a “Loser Leaves WWE” match to former tag team partner Mandy Rose. The kayfabe firing allowed her to take time off following a scary (real-life) incident that occurred at her home on August 17 when a stalker attempted to kidnap her.
Considering the breakout summer that Deville had, expect the former Tough Enough competitor to make a mark in 2021.
WWE
WWE Smackdown Results (1/1): Big E vs Corbin, Humpty Dumpty Has A Great Fall, Bryan Teams With Otis
WWE Smackdown Results
January 1, 2021
In memory of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber.
A video package aired recapping last week’s steel cage match, focussing on Jey Uso once again screwing over Kevin Owens by handcuffing him to the cage, allowing Roman Reigns to retain the Universal title.
Reigns, Jey and Paul Heyman came to the ring to kick off the New Year. The champ said 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but when you’re the Tribal Chief you make it work. He bragged about giving Paul Heyman work when he was cast aside by the company and making his cousin the Main Event Uso.
Kevin Owens interrupted them, claiming that their family failed and should be ashamed of how many times Jey Uso had to pull him off ladders at TLC, and handcuff him to the cage, because Roman wasn’t man, or maybe not good enough to do the job himself. “The Big Dog is long gone and he’s been replaced by a giant bitch.” KO stormed off to find Adam Pierce.
— Big E def. King Corbin via disqualification. Sami Zayn was on commentary, with the badly outfitted Knights of the Lone Wolf at ringside. Much of the action took place during the break. E had the match won looking for the Big Ending, but Zayn rushed the ring and attacked him leading to a 4-on-1 beatdown. Apollo Crews ran out and the babyfaces cleaned house.
— Apollo Crews & Big E def. King Corbin & Sami Zayn. Crews got worked over both their opponents for most of the match. E got the hot tag and suplexed Corbin across the ring several times, but got caught with the Deep Six. Zayn argued with the Knights of the Lone Wolf at ringside for being completely useless. Accurate. He yelled at Corbin to listen to him and let him lead, tagging himself in. Corbin and his boys ended up walking out on him instead. Apollo pinned Zayn with a spinning powerbomb.
Owens asked Adam Pierce for a match against Jey Uso, but Pierce claimed that he couldn’t make it happen. Reigns would make his life a living hell. Owens played on their two decades of history together and said back in the day Pierce knew the only thing that matters is what the fans want, and the fans want to see him kick Jey Uso’s ass. Pierce very reluctantly agrees.
— Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott def. Natalya & Tamina Snuka. A few weeks ago Billie Kay tried and failed to partner with Natalya, then tried and failed as Tamina’s partner as well. This time she tried her hand as a manager, but still caused them to lose a quick match.
Big E announced an Intercontinental Championship open challenge for next week’s Smackdown that was immediately answered by Apollo Crews. There was some friendly but tense banter here with Apollo claiming “technically” he helped Big E win the title and “technically” he helped him again tonight and pinned Sami Zayn.
— Carmella & Bayley def. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks. Great chemistry between Belair and Banks. Whenever they finally have their program it’s going to be great. This was a good vehicle for building the budding rivalry between Bayley/Belair and setting up Carmella for her rematch, as she pinned the champion after multiple rounds of interference from the sommelier.
The Street Profits came to the ring to host a New Year’s Day celebration. Dawkins had a drum set for some reason. I honestly have no idea why. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode rushed the ring and viciously attacked them. They trapped Ford’s leg in the ring steps and beat him relentlessly with steel chairs.
— Daniel Bryan & Otis def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura. This one got a lot of time and all four guys took advantage of it. Bryan got the win with the Yes Lock on Nakamura.
Sonya Deville was shown walking backstage as stunned Superstars looked on. It’s officially announced that she has been reinstated to the Smackdown roster!
— Kevin Owens def. Jey Uso. Someone did a terrible job timing out this show because they went to commercial quickly and then came back to Owens immediately hitting the stunner and winning.
KO grabbed a pair of handcuffs and strapped Uso to the ropes, beating the hell out of him before setting in with superkicks. “Come take care of your family bitch!” Owens eventually freed him and continued to attack Uso throughout the ThunderDome until Roman Reigns came out of nowhere to make the save. After a wild brawl high up into the stands, Reigns threw Owens 15-20 feet down to the floor, crashing through a set of tables to end the show. Happy New Year!
WWE
Booker T Reveals How The Queen Sharmell Character Was Created
The partnership between Booker T and Queen Sharmell was an incredible one, and the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed how it came about.
Booker T spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how he was going to quit WWE around 2006, as he wanted to spend time with his wife after they got married. However, with WWE wanting to keep Booker around, the company brought the idea of signing her and bringing Sharmell onto the road.
“I was going to quit WWE back in 2005-2006. I was leaving the business and because of Sharmell, I got married. I didn’t want to be on the road and Sharmell being at home,” revealed Booker. “I talked to [WWE] about it. They said, ‘Why don’t we hire Sharmell?’ I was like, ‘That will solve a whole lot.’ They hired Sharmell and she came on the road.
“It kind of manifested as far as the King Booker and Queen Sharmell thing just because I call Sharmell, Queen, all the time. That’s the way I represent her in the world around people. She was always wearing the gowns, former Miss Black America. It’s like, ‘Why don’t we do the King of the Ring thing and make you King.’ I became King. I think I won two matches and I was anointed King.
“They made me the King, but it was all I think it was driven and motivated around Sharmell and me being King kind of made sense. It’s one of those angles that could have been an asterisk at the end of my career. Me, Booker T, being a clown, acting stupid.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)
Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Sonya Deville Returns To WWE Friday Night SmackDown
WWE Smackdown Results (1/1): Big E vs Corbin, Humpty Dumpty Has A Great Fall, Bryan Teams With Otis
Booker T Reveals How The Queen Sharmell Character Was Created
Trish Stratus Reveals She Has Had Talks About Producing For WWE NXT
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
WWE Raw Results (12/21): Holiday Street Fight, New Champions In Action, Hardy Bros Team Up & More
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
WATCH: Kevin Owens, Ric Flair, Carmella & More On WWE’s The Bump This Week
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
Current TNT Title Belt Retired, Brodie Jr. Named “Champion For Life” In Honor Of His Father
-
WWE1 day ago
Roman Reigns Makes ‘Special Request’ To WWE Management, New Match For Smackdown
-
WWE2 days ago
Hulk Hogan Names Ric Flair ‘The Greatest Of All Time’
-
AEW2 days ago
WWE Superstars React To AEW’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show
-
WWE16 hours ago
Seth Rollins’ WWE SmackDown Return Possibly Delayed
-
WWE2 days ago
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
-
WWE2 days ago
Eve Torres Added To WWE Raw Legends Night Show
-
WWE16 hours ago
Jinder Mahal Provides An Injury Update