Intercontinental Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE Smackdown Results

January 1, 2021

In memory of Jon “Luke Harper” Huber.

A video package aired recapping last week’s steel cage match, focussing on Jey Uso once again screwing over Kevin Owens by handcuffing him to the cage, allowing Roman Reigns to retain the Universal title.

Reigns, Jey and Paul Heyman came to the ring to kick off the New Year. The champ said 2020 was a rough year for a lot of people, but when you’re the Tribal Chief you make it work. He bragged about giving Paul Heyman work when he was cast aside by the company and making his cousin the Main Event Uso.

Kevin Owens interrupted them, claiming that their family failed and should be ashamed of how many times Jey Uso had to pull him off ladders at TLC, and handcuff him to the cage, because Roman wasn’t man, or maybe not good enough to do the job himself. “The Big Dog is long gone and he’s been replaced by a giant bitch.” KO stormed off to find Adam Pierce.

— Big E def. King Corbin via disqualification. Sami Zayn was on commentary, with the badly outfitted Knights of the Lone Wolf at ringside. Much of the action took place during the break. E had the match won looking for the Big Ending, but Zayn rushed the ring and attacked him leading to a 4-on-1 beatdown. Apollo Crews ran out and the babyfaces cleaned house.

— Apollo Crews & Big E def. King Corbin & Sami Zayn. Crews got worked over both their opponents for most of the match. E got the hot tag and suplexed Corbin across the ring several times, but got caught with the Deep Six. Zayn argued with the Knights of the Lone Wolf at ringside for being completely useless. Accurate. He yelled at Corbin to listen to him and let him lead, tagging himself in. Corbin and his boys ended up walking out on him instead. Apollo pinned Zayn with a spinning powerbomb.

Owens asked Adam Pierce for a match against Jey Uso, but Pierce claimed that he couldn’t make it happen. Reigns would make his life a living hell. Owens played on their two decades of history together and said back in the day Pierce knew the only thing that matters is what the fans want, and the fans want to see him kick Jey Uso’s ass. Pierce very reluctantly agrees.

— Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott def. Natalya & Tamina Snuka. A few weeks ago Billie Kay tried and failed to partner with Natalya, then tried and failed as Tamina’s partner as well. This time she tried her hand as a manager, but still caused them to lose a quick match.

Big E announced an Intercontinental Championship open challenge for next week’s Smackdown that was immediately answered by Apollo Crews. There was some friendly but tense banter here with Apollo claiming “technically” he helped Big E win the title and “technically” he helped him again tonight and pinned Sami Zayn.

— Carmella & Bayley def. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks. Great chemistry between Belair and Banks. Whenever they finally have their program it’s going to be great. This was a good vehicle for building the budding rivalry between Bayley/Belair and setting up Carmella for her rematch, as she pinned the champion after multiple rounds of interference from the sommelier.

The Street Profits came to the ring to host a New Year’s Day celebration. Dawkins had a drum set for some reason. I honestly have no idea why. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode rushed the ring and viciously attacked them. They trapped Ford’s leg in the ring steps and beat him relentlessly with steel chairs.

— Daniel Bryan & Otis def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura. This one got a lot of time and all four guys took advantage of it. Bryan got the win with the Yes Lock on Nakamura.

Sonya Deville was shown walking backstage as stunned Superstars looked on. It’s officially announced that she has been reinstated to the Smackdown roster!

— Kevin Owens def. Jey Uso. Someone did a terrible job timing out this show because they went to commercial quickly and then came back to Owens immediately hitting the stunner and winning.

KO grabbed a pair of handcuffs and strapped Uso to the ropes, beating the hell out of him before setting in with superkicks. “Come take care of your family bitch!” Owens eventually freed him and continued to attack Uso throughout the ThunderDome until Roman Reigns came out of nowhere to make the save. After a wild brawl high up into the stands, Reigns threw Owens 15-20 feet down to the floor, crashing through a set of tables to end the show. Happy New Year!