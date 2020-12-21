WWE has officially announced that Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Big E this week on Friday Night Smackdown.

The estranged New Day member scored a pinfall victory over the champion in an eight-man tag team match on Sunday evening during the WWE TLC kickoff show. Big E teamed with Otis, Chad Gable and Daniel Bryan against Zayn, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin.

E has not been pinned since the other two members of the New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, were drafted to Monday Night Raw. He’s scored major wins over The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus, who he defeated in a Falls Count Anywhere match to end their short rivalry.

He recently faced off against Zayn in a non-title singles match on Smackdown, but lost via countout when Zayn trapped him under the ring and answered the referee’s ten-count at the last second. Big E has continued to get the best of him in backstage segments, and managed to sabotage the 2020 “Sami Awards” this past Friday so that he was announced as the Superstar of the Year.