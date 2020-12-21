WWE
Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Friday Night Smackdown
WWE has officially announced that Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Big E this week on Friday Night Smackdown.
The estranged New Day member scored a pinfall victory over the champion in an eight-man tag team match on Sunday evening during the WWE TLC kickoff show. Big E teamed with Otis, Chad Gable and Daniel Bryan against Zayn, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin.
E has not been pinned since the other two members of the New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, were drafted to Monday Night Raw. He’s scored major wins over The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus, who he defeated in a Falls Count Anywhere match to end their short rivalry.
He recently faced off against Zayn in a non-title singles match on Smackdown, but lost via countout when Zayn trapped him under the ring and answered the referee’s ten-count at the last second. Big E has continued to get the best of him in backstage segments, and managed to sabotage the 2020 “Sami Awards” this past Friday so that he was announced as the Superstar of the Year.
Results
WWE TLC Results (12/21): Reigns Battles KO, Miz Cashes In & A Firefly Inferno Match!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE TLC. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the TLC kickoff show at 7PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
While you wait check out our editorials on possible tag team partners for Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, as well as wild speculation on possible matches that could be added to tonight’s match card.
WWE TLC
December 20, 2020
WWE Kickoff Show 8-Man Tag Team Match (Results)
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Otis & Chad Gable def. Sami Zayn & King Corbin & Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
TLC Match for the WWE Championship (Results)
Drew McIntyre (c) def. AJ Styles & The Miz (MITB Cash-In)
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match (Results)
Sasha Banks (c) def. Carmella
Raw Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin def. The New Day (c)
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c)
TLC Match for the Universal Championship (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match (Results)
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
WWE
Randy Orton Lights The Fiend On Fire To Win First Ever ‘Firefly Inferno’ Match
In a moment likely to be replayed in WWE for many years to come, Randy Orton won the first ever Firefly Inferno match on Sunday night at WWE TLC by literally setting The Fiend on fire in the middle of a wrestling ring.
The road to this match has been incredibly bizarre, and began with Orton dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre just days before Survivor Series. In the month to follow, Bray Wyatt and a possessed Alexa Bliss would stalk the “Legend Killer”, who returned fire by setting Bray on fire in order to provoke his demonic alter ego. Thus the stipulation.
The rules of a Firefly Inferno are the same as the standard Inferno Match made popular by Kane throughout his iconic career. The winner is the first man who can set any part of his opponent’s body on fire.
The major difference here is that instead of a flaming rig surrounding the ring, trapping the performers inside, the Firefly Inferno saw the entire WWE ThunderDome rigged up with flamethrowers on just about every surface they could find. If nothing else, the incredibly unique bout was one of the more insane visuals in wrestling history.
Orton and The Fiend used numerous weapons including an axe handle, a pickaxe, and even a rocking chair that got lit ablaze like something out of a Tom & Jerry sketch brought to life.
In the end, it was The Fiend whose entire body caught fire before running into the ring to receive the world’s first flaming RKO from the 14-time world heavyweight champion. While that was technically enough for him to win the match, Orton took things one step further by dousing his opponent in a gallon of gasoline and lighting a match.
An absolute COLLISION.#WWETLC #FireflyInferno @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/9eWUWOGTpS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
#TheFiend sets the #WWEThunderDome ablaze! 😱 🔥#WWETLC #FireflyInferno @WWEBrayWyatt @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/MZr5kpp3nD
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
What has @RandyOrton done? #WWETLC #FireflyInferno pic.twitter.com/37Ur6ClyMV
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
WWE
Charlotte Flair Becomes Grand Slam Champion In Surprise Return At WWE TLC
The Queen has returned!
After six months away from the ring, Charlotte Flair returned this Sunday night at WWE TLC as Asuka’s surprise mystery partner in a battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
While Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have proven to be an unstoppable force ever since getting together earlier this year, amid their extreme differences, they were ultimately not a match for the most decorated woman in WWE history.
With this victory, Charlotte becomes the fourth women’s Grand Slam champion in WWE, having also previously won the NXT, Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships. She is the only person in history to have also held the WWE Divas Championship.
Asuka was originally scheduled to team up with Lana at WWE TLC. Lana had been put through the announce table on eight different occasions by Nia Jax in the weeks and months leading up to the pay-per-view. She was pulled from the bout after being injured (in story) by Jax on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.
