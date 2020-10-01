Intercontinental Title Match & Roman Reigns Segment Announced For Smackdown

The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, as the now undisputed champ Sami Zayn will defend against the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy.

Hardy lost the title in an incredible triple threat ladder match last Sunday night at WWE Clash of Champions, that also included the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Also announced for Smackdown, Paul Heyman will be officially crowning Roman Reigns the “Tribal Chief” of the blue brand. We have absolutely no idea what that actually looks like, but the Universal Champion has been can’t-miss television in recent weeks.

Join us for live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown at 8:00 PM ET.