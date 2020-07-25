Intercontinental Title Match, Women’s Title Match Set For 7/31 WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced three big matches for next week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, including AJ Styles’ next defense of the Intercontinental Championship and a rematch from The Horror Show.

The “Phenomenal” champion will once again put his title on the line, as AJ Styles defends against high-flying lucha sensation Gran Metalik, of the Lucha House Party.

Metalik won a Fatal 4-Way match on Smackdown this week to become the #1 contender, defeating LHP partner Lince Dorado as well as “Shorty G” Chad Gable and Drew Gulak. He also managed to preempt a post-match attack from Styles and pose with his title.

The Smackdown Women’s Championship will also be on the line next week, as Bayley once again defends against Nikki Cross. After cheating to retain the title at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Bayley offered a rematch to an injured Cross if she could defeat her own tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, which she did.

Also announced for the broadcast is a singles match between Naomi and Lacey Evans. The two were involved in a heavily panned and widely criticized karaoke segment a few weeks ago that resulted in Evans attacking Naomi and the hashtag “NaomiDeservesBetter” trending on Twitter.