Interesting Idea Reportedly Rejected For The New Day

The New Day are currently only represented by Big E right now, but WrestleVotes reported an interesting idea that was discussed for them.

Right now both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out of action with injuries. However, WrestleVotes shared a fun idea that was thrown around about them when Kofi returns.

The idea would have seen Kofi join the WWE Raw roster while leaving Big E on the blue brand, but both of them still represent New Day and have Xavier Woods as their managers on each show. However, the report noted that this was turned down.