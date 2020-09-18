Interesting Idea Reportedly Rejected For The New Day

The New Day are currently only represented by Big E right now, but WrestleVotes reported an interesting idea that was discussed for them.
Right now both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out of action with injuries. However, WrestleVotes shared a fun idea that was thrown around about them when Kofi returns.
The idea would have seen Kofi join the WWE Raw roster while leaving Big E on the blue brand, but both of them still represent New Day and have Xavier Woods as their managers on each show. However, the report noted that this was turned down.
Interesting idea that was discussed but turned down: Kofi Kingston would return to RAW, while Big E stays on SmackDown. Both remain part of New Day, including gear & music. Just on separate brands. Another twist: Xavier Woods would serve as a manager type appearing on both shows.
