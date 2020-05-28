Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Finals & Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae Set For 6/3 WWE NXT

After a very impressive episode of WWE NXT this week, the company has already begun loading up the show for next week.

After weeks of excellent matches, the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Finals will be taking place, as a new champion is determined while Jordan Devlin is away.

The match will see Drake Maverick take on El Hiko Del Fantasma to determine the overall winner. Of course, because Maverick is involved in the match, there is more than just a title on the line, as if Maverick loses it will officially bring an end to his WWE career after he was part of the recent WWE releases.

Candice LeRae will also battle Mia Yim as the war of words finally comes to blows inside the ring. As well as those matches, WWE will also focus on the upcoming NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship matches happening at Takeover: In Your House, with Prime Target.