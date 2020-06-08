Io Shirai officially became the NXT Women’s Champion at NXT Takeover: In Your House, and she has taken to social media to thank the WWE Universe.

Shirai picked up the title from Charlotte Flair after winning the main event of Takeover: In Your House, defeating both the Queen and Rhea Ripley in a fantastic triple threat match.

Io Shirai put her body on the line throughout the match, hitting a huge crossbody from the top of the set at one stage, eventually winning with her moonsault to Ripley, while Flair was trapped with the Figure Four locked into Rhea.

This marks Io Shirai’s first title since joining the company, and she took to social media to reflect on her journey, stating that it has been tough and painful at times. However, she then thanked the fans for their support and said she’s grateful for that.

At last, I can call myself champion.

When I think about the tough & painful times, I was able to achieve this, largely in part to your support! I am truly grateful for everyone who gave me courage.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/maJcc5UzsU — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 8, 2020