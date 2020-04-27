Io Shirai Compares Wrestling In Japan To America

WWE NXT Superstar, Io Shirai recently spoke with WWE’s The Bump where she discussed a range of topics, including the difference between wrestling in Japan and America.

“So, wrestling in Japan, the win or the defeat is the biggest factor that makes the audience react,” Shirai explained. “But in the US, it’s more than the win or the defeat. It’s the process that leads into it, which makes the audience react. I’m only focused on the win in Japan. But when I arrived in the US, I realized that just winning the match won’t make me supported by the audience. It’s more about the process and the story that leads to the win or the defeat. That’s shared with the audience. When I realized that, I was able to immerse myself more into pro wrestling. That’s the difference between here and Japan.”

Shirai is the current number one contender to the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and is set to compete against Charlotte Flair down the line. During the conversation, she admitted it is a dream match for her, but she is confident heading into it.

“I am the best. I was definitely elated, but I knew I was the only one worthy as the next contender. Do you know what I mean? I’m the best. I can’t believe I get to have a match with Charlotte Flair. I knew it would come one day, but I didn’t think it would come this soon. I’m so excited. This is a big opportunity for me. I definitely want to take that opportunity. “Having a match against Charlotte Flair is already a dream come true for me, but taking the championship from someone like Charlotte makes the title more attractive. The title will shine even brighter once I have it.”

