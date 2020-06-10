Io Shirai Gets Her Custom NXT Women’s Championship Side Plates, Top 10 WWE Superstar Slime Attacks

Top 10 WWE Superstar Slimings

WWE has uploaded a video ranking the top ten times a WWE Superstar was hit with mysterious “slime” from above. For a show not produced by Nickelodeon, this has happened a surprising amount of times. Check out the video above.

Io Shirai Gets Her Custom Side Plates

Io Shirai has received her custom side plates for the NXT Women’s Championship, which she won in a triple threat match this past weekend at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Io pinned Rhea Ripley after nailing her in the face with a diving moonsault, while she was trapped in Charlotte Flair’s Figure Eight submission.