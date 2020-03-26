Io Shirai Makes Surprise Return From Injury, Joins 4/8 NXT Ladder Match

Io Shirai is back!

The Genius of the Sky returned from a two-month stay on the injured list this Wednesday night on WWE NXT, making short work of Aliyah in her first match since January.

Aliyah was originally scheduled to face Xia Li, but instead attacked her opponent backstage before the match could even begin, thinking it would earn her easy entrance into the upcoming #1 contender’s ladder match.

Io will instead advance to take on Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green and one more opponent to be named next week. With NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley set to defend her title at WrestleMania 36, the six contenders will clash on April 8 to determine who is next in line for a shot at the gold.